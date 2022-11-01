Let Off Fireworks Safely This Guy Fawkes

Fire and Emergency is calling for people to be careful when letting off fireworks this Guy Fawkes, particularly with high winds forecast across the motu.

Community Education Manager, Adrian Nacey says people shouldn’t light fireworks if it’s too windy.

"It only takes a stray firework to start a fire or hurt someone, so if you’re lighting fireworks this Guy Fawkes please take simple precautions to keep everyone safe," he says.

"Fireworks can make a fun celebration, but they can also be dangerous and need to be used responsibly.

"Make sure you have a safe set up when lighting your fireworks. Light them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.

"Ensure your fireworks are pointed at the sky and not at people, pets or anyone’s home.

"Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks and keep your pets inside.

"Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area. In many places, you're only allowed to light fireworks on private property and some places, like the Queenstown Red Zone and Mt Iron in Wanaka, have permanent fireworks bans.

"Lastly, dispose of your fireworks safely and soak them in water before you throw them out."

If there is a public fireworks display in your area, Fire and Emergency encourage you to head along to that rather than light your own.

"But if you do choose to light your own, remember we need everyone to do their part to help keep our communities safe this Guy Fawkes," says Adrian Nacey.

"You don’t want to be the person responsible for damaging a person, property or the environment by not being careful with fireworks."

A temporary ban on the private use of fireworks is in place in Northland’s Karikari Penisula, Ahipara township and surrounds from 2 November 2022 - 30 April 2023. Private fireworks will not be permitted in these areas for this period.

For more fireworks safety tips, and to check if the conditions are alright to light them, go to https://www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk/fireworks.

