Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis Confirm Line-up To Face Fiji

Sunday, 6 November 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been brought into the centres and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will again start in the second row in the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Fiji Bati at MKM Stadium in Hull today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 8.30am Sunday NZT).In confirming the line-up for the match, head coach Michael Maguire has recalled Nicoll-Klokstad after using Briton Nikora in the centres in last week’s 48-10 win over Ireland.The starting side is otherwise unchanged from the one used against the Wolfhounds.Kieran Foran, Isaiah Papali’i and Isaac Liu are again on the interchange along with Nikora.Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring injury. Scott Sorensen is 18th man and Jeremy Marshall-King is 19th man. NZ KIWIS v FIJI MKM Stadium, Hull7.30pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022

POSITIONSQUAD NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
Fullback1JOSEPH MANU# 815
Wing2RONALDO MULITALO# 824
Centre21CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD# 820
Centre4PETA HIKU# 781
Wing5JORDAN RAPANA# 798
Five Eighth6DYLAN BROWN# 826
Halfback7JAHROME HUGHES# 819
Prop8JESSE BROMWICH (C)# 775
Hooker9BRANDON SMITH# 816
Prop10JAMES FISHER-HARRIS# 801
Second Row12KENNY BROMWICH# 796
Second Row16NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA# 804
Loose Forward13JOSEPH TAPINE# 800
Interchange11ISAIAH PAPALI’I# 817
Interchange14KIERAN FORAN# 757
Interchange17BRITON NIKORA# 818
Interchange20ISAAC LIU# 805
18th Man23SCOTT SORENSEN#831
19th Man22JEREMY MARSHALL-KING# 830

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 