Kiwis Confirm Line-up To Face Fiji
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been brought into the centres and Nelson Asofa-Solomona will again start in the second row in the New Zealand Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against Fiji Bati at MKM Stadium in Hull today (7.30pm kick-off local time; 8.30am Sunday NZT).In confirming the line-up for the match, head coach Michael Maguire has recalled Nicoll-Klokstad after using Briton Nikora in the centres in last week’s 48-10 win over Ireland.The starting side is otherwise unchanged from the one used against the Wolfhounds.Kieran Foran, Isaiah Papali’i and Isaac Liu are again on the interchange along with Nikora.Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has been withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring injury. Scott Sorensen is 18th man and Jeremy Marshall-King is 19th man. NZ KIWIS v FIJI MKM Stadium, Hull7.30pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022
|POSITION
|SQUAD NO.
|PLAYERS NAME
|HERITAGE NUMBER
|Fullback
|1
|JOSEPH MANU
|# 815
|Wing
|2
|RONALDO MULITALO
|# 824
|Centre
|21
|CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|# 820
|Centre
|4
|PETA HIKU
|# 781
|Wing
|5
|JORDAN RAPANA
|# 798
|Five Eighth
|6
|DYLAN BROWN
|# 826
|Halfback
|7
|JAHROME HUGHES
|# 819
|Prop
|8
|JESSE BROMWICH (C)
|# 775
|Hooker
|9
|BRANDON SMITH
|# 816
|Prop
|10
|JAMES FISHER-HARRIS
|# 801
|Second Row
|12
|KENNY BROMWICH
|# 796
|Second Row
|16
|NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA
|# 804
|Loose Forward
|13
|JOSEPH TAPINE
|# 800
|Interchange
|11
|ISAIAH PAPALI’I
|# 817
|Interchange
|14
|KIERAN FORAN
|# 757
|Interchange
|17
|BRITON NIKORA
|# 818
|Interchange
|20
|ISAAC LIU
|# 805
|18th Man
|23
|SCOTT SORENSEN
|#831
|19th Man
|22
|JEREMY MARSHALL-KING
|# 830