Strong Weekend For CD A Women

It was a perfect weekend in Hamilton for Central Districts A Women with a thrilling, 3-run T20 victory on Saturday followed by a comprehensive, eight-wicket one-day victory on Sunday against Northern Districts A.

Out of hibernation after 27 years, the team hit the ground running, Nelson-based Central Hinds representative Kate Gaging smashing an unbeaten 75* off just 59 balls to ensure Central posted a good total of 146 for five in Saturday’s T20, after electing to bat.

It would prove just enough for a tight victory as Northern Districts A's women responded with a strong chase.

ND A had needed a boundary off the last ball to tie the match, or a six to win it, but Hawke’s Bay-based Central pace bowler Aniela Apperley held her nerve in the last over, taking a wicket with her penultimate delivery before restricting new batter Elle Archer to a single to win the match by a whisker.

The teams played each other in the 50-over format the next day and this time Northern Districts A were put to the sword, despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Wairarapa teenager Emma McLeod enjoyed a standout all-round performance, taking 3-8 off just nine deliveries, including two wickets in three balls to bowl ND out for 149 in just the 31st over. Hawke’s Bay star Flora Devonshire likewise had a top day with a return of 3-9, after striking in three consecutive overs.

McLeod then scored an unbeaten 50* off 46 balls to help bring home the big win, sharing an unbroken 109*-run partnership for the third wicket with Sam Mackinder who hit the winning runs in just the 29th over to finish with the top score of 57 not out, Central Districts A winning with a huge 21.5 overs to spare.

Together with the strong Central Hinds results at Labour Weekend’s T20 Quad Tournament against the Auckland Hearts, Northern Districts and Wellington Blaze, CD’s women are off to a highly promising start in the 2022/23 season.

CENTRAL DISTRICTS A WOMEN v Northern Districts A St Paul's Collegiate, Hamilton

T20 FULL SCORECARD

ONE-DAY FULL SCORECARD



SQUAD

Sophie Pyott (captain) - Hawke's Bay

Aniela Apperley - Hawke's Bay

Priyanaz Chatterji - Nelson

Flora Devonshire - Hawke's Bay

Kate Gaging - Nelson

Anna Gaging - Nelson

Jessie Hollard - Taranaki

Sam Mackinder - Manawatu

Emma McLeod - Wairarapa

Jasmine Odell - Manawatu

Jessica Ogden - Manawatu

Gema Sims - Wairarapa

Coach: BJ Barnett (Nelson)

Assistant Coach: Kerry Tomlinson (Hawke’s Bay)

2022/23 SCHEDULE

12 February 2023 v Wellington A in Wellington

13 February 2023 v Wellington A in Wellington

25 February 2023 v Northern Districts A, Donnelly Park, Levin

26 February 2023 v Northern Districts A, Donnelly Park, Levin

