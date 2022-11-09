Kiwi Ferns Squad Named Ahead Of Australia Clash

Head coach Ricky Henry has named his Kiwi Ferns squad to take on local rivals Australia in the final Pool B clash of the Rugby League World Cup at LNER Community Stadium in York.

The squad has been named in alphabetical order with the final line-up to be confirmed 75 minutes before kick-off on Thursday November 10 (7.30pm local time; 8.30am Friday NZT).

Of the squad named today, loose forward Georgia Hale and second rower Roxette Murdoch-Masila return as well as fullback Apii Nicholls and winger Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Halfback Karli Hansen and newcomer Abigail Roache have also been selected.

The Kiwi Ferns come off the back of two victories against the Cook Islands (34-3) and France (46-0).

Kiwi Ferns squad v Australia: In alphabetical order

Madison Bartlett

Brianna Clark

Georgia Hale

Amber-Paris Hall

Karli Hansen

Mya Hill-Moana

Mele Hufanga

Nita Maynard

Page McGregor

Raecene McGregor

Roxette Murdoch-Masila

Apii Nicholls

Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala

Otesa Pule

Abigail Roache

Krystal Rota

Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly

Christyl Stowers

Katelyn Vahaakolo

