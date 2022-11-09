Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwi Ferns Squad Named Ahead Of Australia Clash

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 6:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Head coach Ricky Henry has named his Kiwi Ferns squad to take on local rivals Australia in the final Pool B clash of the Rugby League World Cup at LNER Community Stadium in York. 

The squad has been named in alphabetical order with the final line-up to be confirmed 75 minutes before kick-off on Thursday November 10 (7.30pm local time; 8.30am Friday NZT). 

Of the squad named today, loose forward Georgia Hale and second rower Roxette Murdoch-Masila return as well as fullback Apii Nicholls and winger Katelyn Vahaakolo. 

Halfback Karli Hansen and newcomer Abigail Roache have also been selected. 

The Kiwi Ferns come off the back of two victories against the Cook Islands (34-3) and France (46-0). 

Kiwi Ferns squad v Australia: In alphabetical order

Madison Bartlett 
Brianna Clark 
Georgia Hale 
Amber-Paris Hall 
Karli Hansen 
Mya Hill-Moana
Mele Hufanga 
Nita Maynard 
Page McGregor 
Raecene McGregor 
Roxette Murdoch-Masila 
Apii Nicholls 
Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala 
Otesa Pule 
Abigail Roache 
Krystal Rota 
Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly 
Christyl Stowers 
Katelyn Vahaakolo

