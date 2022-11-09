Kiwi Ferns Squad Named Ahead Of Australia Clash
Head coach Ricky Henry has named his Kiwi Ferns squad to take on local rivals Australia in the final Pool B clash of the Rugby League World Cup at LNER Community Stadium in York.
The squad has been named in alphabetical order with the final line-up to be confirmed 75 minutes before kick-off on Thursday November 10 (7.30pm local time; 8.30am Friday NZT).
Of the squad named today, loose forward Georgia Hale and second rower Roxette Murdoch-Masila return as well as fullback Apii Nicholls and winger Katelyn Vahaakolo.
Halfback Karli Hansen and newcomer Abigail Roache have also been selected.
The Kiwi Ferns come off the back of two victories against the Cook Islands (34-3) and France (46-0).
Kiwi Ferns squad v Australia: In alphabetical order
Madison
Bartlett
Brianna Clark
Georgia Hale
Amber-Paris Hall
Karli Hansen
Mya Hill-Moana
Mele Hufanga
Nita Maynard
Page McGregor
Raecene McGregor
Roxette Murdoch-Masila
Apii Nicholls
Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala
Otesa Pule
Abigail Roache
Krystal Rota
Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly
Christyl Stowers
Katelyn Vahaakolo