Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree Festival Kicks Off At Wellington Airport

A forest of Christmas trees has sprouted in the Wellington Airport terminal to help families living with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke and Manager Brand and Sponsorship Jo Maxwell.

Over 50 generous businesses, community groups and individuals have sponsored a tree as part of the annual Cystic Fibrosis Christmas Tree Festival.

CF is the most common life-threatening genetic condition affecting Kiwis, with more than 540 people living with CF in New Zealand.

Life with CF can be especially tough on families at Christmas with some juggling extra treatment and unplanned hospital stays. They endure a life-long and demanding daily regime of lung clearance and medication, together with regular medical check-ups, hospitalisations, and in some cases lung transplantation.

Funds raised by the Christmas Tree Festival will help Cystic Fibrosis NZ (CFNZ) continue to provide practical, emotional, and physical support to the CF community, when, where and how they need it through:

Hospital parking vouchers or help with travel to and from hospital, keeping families together at this crucial time.

Support with essential costs to help with food, power, and grocery bills.

Breath4CF physical exercise grants support lung health, helping people with CF manage their condition through exercise.

Lisa Burns, Chief Executive at Cystic Fibrosis NZ says: “CF is a condition for whole of life, and CFNZ is here to support our families through every stage. Coping with CF isn’t easy, especially at Christmas which can cause a lot of financial stress for families. The money raised by this festival will make a real difference for a lot of people who really need an extra hand this Christmas.

“We are truly grateful for the continued support from Wellington Airport, and every returning and new sponsor. Thank you for making this festival possible.”

Jo Maxwell, Manager Brand and Sponsorship at Wellington Airport says: “This is always a highlight of the year for Wellington Airport.

“We’re proud to have run this festival for eight years now, helping support families who have tougher lives than most people realise.”

Wellington Airport is once again providing a $10,000 advertising package for the first placed tree as judged by a local artist. The public can also vote for the ‘People’s Choice’ category with the winner receiving a $5,000 advertising package.

Every vote cast goes in the draw to win a $500 shopping spree, and kids can win a $250 prize pack by designing their own tree.

Previous festivals have raised around $30,000 to support the work of Cystic Fibrosis NZ. A full list of sponsors is below.

Notes to editors

For more information on the festival visit www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/christmas

About Cystic Fibrosis NZ

Cystic Fibrosis NZ is the only charity dedicated to supporting and improving quality of life for people with CF and their families. Established in 1968 as a volunteer support group for parents with a newly diagnosed child, we dedicate ourselves to shaping a brighter future for everyone with CF.

About cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a serious illness that affects lungs and digestion. It is the most common life-threatening genetic disorder affecting Kiwis. It is caused by a faulty gene that has been passed down from a baby's mum and dad and is usually diagnosed soon after birth. One in 25 people carry the faulty gene that causes it, often without even knowing.

There are over 540 Kiwis with CF, and it’s usually diagnosed through the heel prick test as part of new-born screening. CF affects everyone differently, but for many it involves a rigorous daily treatment regime including chest physiotherapy, oral, nebulised and occasionally intravenous antibiotics, and taking enzyme tablets with food. CF can cause diabetes, asthma, liver disease, and permanently reduced lung function which, in many cases, requires a transplant.

People with CF secrete thick, sticky mucus in their bodies. The mucus in their lungs traps bacteria which can results in chronic infections, meaning that people with CF struggle with reduced lung function, progressive lung damage and possible respiratory failure. In the digestive system CF reduces the amount of insulin produced and stops the digestive enzymes that aid digestion, leading to poor growth and physical weakness.

For further information please visit: www.cfnz.org.nz

Christmas tree sponsors

· Annie Newell - Lowe & Co

· Banking Ombudsman

· Bay Plaza Hotel

· Bell Gully

· Ben & Jerry's

· Buddle Findlay

· Catalyst

· Christmas Creatives

· Colliers

· EBUILD

· Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany

· Fiji Airways

· Forever Young Hairdressing

· Fortune Favours

· GOfuel

· Gorilla Burger

· Hinemoa - Kairangi Masonic Lodge No 122

· Kale Print

· Karen Murrell

· Lil' Rosies

· Lotte Duty Free

· Marsden School

· Maude Wine

· MediaWorks

· Morrison & Co

· Naylor Love

· New Zealand Post

· New Zealand Rugby

· Qantas

· Queen Margaret College

· Rydges Wellington Airport

· Sams Art House

· Save the Children

· Scots College Junior School

· Shoe Clinic

· St Catherine’s College

· Step Out Dance

· Stronghold

· Subway

· Te Matatini Kapa Haka Aotearoa

· Ted & Rose

· The Gift Company

· The Home Loan Shop for Dementia NZ

· The Welly Collective

· Three Quarter Society

· TJ Katsu

· TJ Poke

· Wellington Airport

· Wellington Combined Taxis

· Wellington Phoenix

· Welly Collective

· Welsh Dragon Bar

· Zoono Limited

