Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Big Week Of Ford Trophy For Central Stags

Monday, 12 December 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

The Central Stags are getting set for two big Ford Trophy ‘Grand Final rematches’ this week at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park.

Fresh off another bonus-point win at the same ground against the Otago Volts, the Stags are flying high on the points table after three rounds, and will meet defending champions the Auckland Aces on both Tuesday and Thursday, with the Aces heading in still winless and hungry after having played four rounds.

The Stags' squad has been expanded from 12 to 13 with return of paceman Brett Randell and is otherwise unchanged for the free admission match tomorrow.

Fresh off his career-best Ford Trophy century here on his home ground last week, captain Will Young (165 runs at 82.50) is behind only Canterbury opener Chad Bowes (182) in the run-scoring charts this season while fellow Stags top order star Dane Cleaver (144 runs at 72.00) roundis out the top three nationally.

Young now requires just five more runs to reach a career milestone of 3,000 List A one-day runs, with 10 centuries, 14 half centuries and an average over 40 overall.

With a best of 4-27, swing bowler Seth Rance is in the top three wicket-taking list with nine wickets so far at an impressive bowling average of 8.78, and not far behind is Blair Tickner with seven at 13.14 in the strong Central attack.

Ford Trophy matches are live-scored and live-streamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz with the toss scheduled for 10.30am.

The Central Stags will also play three Dream11 Super Smash doubleheaders with the Central Hinds at Pukekura Park this summer with tickets on sale now at www.cdcricket.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Central Districts Cricket Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 