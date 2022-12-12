Big Week Of Ford Trophy For Central Stags

The Central Stags are getting set for two big Ford Trophy ‘Grand Final rematches’ this week at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park.

Fresh off another bonus-point win at the same ground against the Otago Volts, the Stags are flying high on the points table after three rounds, and will meet defending champions the Auckland Aces on both Tuesday and Thursday, with the Aces heading in still winless and hungry after having played four rounds.

The Stags' squad has been expanded from 12 to 13 with return of paceman Brett Randell and is otherwise unchanged for the free admission match tomorrow.

Fresh off his career-best Ford Trophy century here on his home ground last week, captain Will Young (165 runs at 82.50) is behind only Canterbury opener Chad Bowes (182) in the run-scoring charts this season while fellow Stags top order star Dane Cleaver (144 runs at 72.00) roundis out the top three nationally.

Young now requires just five more runs to reach a career milestone of 3,000 List A one-day runs, with 10 centuries, 14 half centuries and an average over 40 overall.

With a best of 4-27, swing bowler Seth Rance is in the top three wicket-taking list with nine wickets so far at an impressive bowling average of 8.78, and not far behind is Blair Tickner with seven at 13.14 in the strong Central attack.

Ford Trophy matches are live-scored and live-streamed at www.cdcricket.co.nz with the toss scheduled for 10.30am.

The Central Stags will also play three Dream11 Super Smash doubleheaders with the Central Hinds at Pukekura Park this summer with tickets on sale now at www.cdcricket.co.nz

© Scoop Media

