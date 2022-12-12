FIFA Confirms Nations Who Will Make Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Their Home In 2023

Seven Team Base Camps across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland have been confirmed for international teams who will call the region their ‘home away from home’ during FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

This is the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history that competing countries will use dedicated Team Base Camps, which consist of an accommodation and a training site pairing.

Argentina, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, USA and Vietnam have been confirmed as the qualified nations who will be based in Auckland for the group stage of the competition next year. A further team will also be confirmed following qualification in the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023.

Dr Claudia Wyss, Director Customer & Community Services for Auckland Council says it’s incredibly exciting so many clubs and communities across Auckland will be able to connect with visiting teams during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

“Creating a connection for Aucklanders in each of these communities will significantly increase the visibility and profile of women’s football. This will also help spread the excitement of the tournament outside of the match venue and city centre and into the regions.”

Richard Clarke, Director of Arts, Entertainment & Events for Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says Auckland is ready to roll out the welcome mat.

“Aucklanders are known for our manaakitanga – our hospitality to others. Visiting teams, support staff, their families, friends, fans, event organisers and domestic and international visitors will certainly experience our warm hospitality when the competition is here next year.

“Co-hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 will be the biggest event in our backyard to date. Our track record shows we know how to host events of a global scale and we are ready to welcome the world.”

The 29 qualified teams visited Team Base Camp options in the country where they were drawn to play their group matches following the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Draw in October and submitted their preferred choices to FIFA.

A further training site will be confirmed following the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023. Of the remaining two training sites in Auckland, Māngere Centre Park and McLennan Park, one will be selected as a Team Base Camp Training Site by the successful Play-Off Tournament team that will be based in New Zealand.

In addition to the Team Base Camps, there are Venue Specific Team Hotels and Venue Specific Training Sites (North Harbour Stadium and Wāitakere Stadium) aligned to Eden Park as a match venue. These will primarily be used on the day before match days.

QUALIFIED TEAM TEAM BASE CAMP USA Bay City Park + Sofitel Vietnam Fred Taylor Park + Rydges Auckland New Zealand Keith Hay Park + Pullman Hotel & Apartments Group A Play-Off Tournament Winner* Māngere Centre Park + Waipuna Hotel & Conference Centre OR McLennan Park + Double Tree Hilton Karaka Philippines Olympic Park + Movenpick Hotel Norway Seddon Fields + M Social Italy Shepherds Park + Grand Millennium Argentina Michaels Avenue Reserve + Novotel Auckland Ellerslie Venue Specific Team Base Camp** North Harbour Stadium + Hilton Auckland Venue Specific Team Base Camp** Wāitakere Stadium + Cordis Auckland

* The winner will select one of these as a Team Base Camp Training Site following the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023

**To be used primarily on the day prior to match days for travelling teams

Tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 are currently on sale at http://www.fifa.com/tickets. Tickets for the Play-Off Tournament will go on sale early 2023.

TEAM BASE CAMPS

In Aotearoa New Zealand, 15 Team Base Camps across four Host Cities and three other regional centres have been selected, for the 15 teams that will play group matches in Aotearoa New Zealand.

In Australia, 14 Team Base Camps have been selected across five Host Cities and two other regional centres, for the 14 teams that will play group matches in Australia.

The three teams that will qualify via the Play-Off Tournament in February 2023 will select their Team Base Camp after qualification.

There are also Venue Specific Team Hotel and Venue Specific Training Sites pairings aligned to the 10 match venues. There are two per host city – eight in Aotearoa New Zealand and 10 in Australia – and these will primarily be used on the day before match days.

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the world’s premier women’s sporting tournament. The competition is held every four years from June – August.The full Match Schedule can be viewed here.

The full list of venues earmarked by FIFA for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 can be found here.

In June 2020, New Zealand was awarded hosting rights for the tournament alongside Australia, marking the first time the event has been held in the Southern Hemisphere or been jointly hosted by two confederations.

Independent assessments estimate that FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will generate 130,000 visitor nights for Auckland and boost the region’s economy by approximately NZD $60 million.

Additionally, the global reach through international broadcast is expected to be higher than the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 in France which was watched by 1.12billion viewers.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 in Canada demonstrated the significant spectator appeal of the tournament, attracting 1.35 million spectators, 84,000-day visitors and 174,000 visitors making an overnight visit to one of the official host cities.

New Zealand hosted the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2015 – the first time the event was held in New Zealand and the third time on Oceanian soil. A total of 52 matches were played in seven host cities.

BY THE NUMBERS – THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2023

Two – number of host countries.

Nine – number of matches to be held in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Nine – number of host cities in New Zealand and across the Tasman.

32 – total number of teams (eight groups of four teams playing round robin, with the top two teams advancing to the ‘round of 16’).

32 – total number of tournament days, including seven rest days.

64 – total number of matches.

130,000 forecast visitor nights for Auckland.

$60,000,000 – estimated contribution to regional GDP in Auckland.

1.12 billion – international broadcast reach of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019.

