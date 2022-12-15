Silk Cut Announce NZ Tour And Album Debut

Dave Dobbyn, Tim Finn and Bic Runga’s veteran guitarist Andrew Thorne announces latest band Silk Cut and a three-date tour previewing debut album

Plus1 proudly presents Auckland shoegaze, indie, dream-pop quartet Silk Cut performing three North Island shows this summer, in support of their debut album.

The band is the newest project of veteran guitarist, singer and ace tunesmith Andrew Thorne (Splitter, Calico Brothers, Modern Chair). Thorne has also recorded and toured with Dave Dobbyn, Tim Finn and Bic Runga, and now shines brightly as songwriter, singer and guitarist for the fast-rising Silk Cut.

Andrew Thorne says, “There’s an immense pleasure to be had playing loud guitar. I can’t wait to combine that enjoyment with an awesome band that brings a new level of intensity to a great set of songs.”

Tour dates are:

Nivara Lounge, Hamilton, Thursday 23 February 2023, with DateMonthYear.

Thirsty Dog, Auckland, Friday 24 February 2023, with Christina Cusiel and DJ Stingy Brim.

Paraoa Brewing, Whangaparaoa, Wednesday, 1 March 2023 supporting the legendary Australian band Hoodoo Gurus.

Tickets for all shows are on sale immediately via Plus1.co.nz

Silk Cut has released two EPs - ‘Astronaut’ and ‘Panda’ – in quick succession and to favourable reviews. The summer shows will complement the release of Silk Cut’s first full length album ‘Our Place in the Stars’, to be released on 23 February 2023.

Long-time collaborator Aidan Phillips (Splitter MK II, Calico Brothers) returns on bass. Jayden Lee (Hands Off) and Justin McLean (The Roulettes) respectively deliver drums and guitar to be reckoned with.

Silk Cut is a project which began taking form in 2020. With the band’s assistance, Andrew’s creative smarts aim squarely at the sonic epiphanies of early nineties shoe gaze and indie guitar rock, enhanced by traces of eighties synth.

To wit ‘Our Place in the Stars’, a cluster of nine sparkling pieces, all sitting comfortably as one.

The bucolic stylings of Calico Brothers are left dozing on the porch at the ranch, but the sky is just as clear in the suburbs and the power is back on. Thorne’s tuneful songwriting is as sharp as ever, and there’s frankly a nerdish revelry to be had in the echoed, spaced-out possibilities of electric guitars.

Beware of geeks bearing riffs.

Our Place in the Stars tracklist

1. A Very Special Life

2. I Remember The Winter

3. Try and Find a Time We Belong

4. Manta Ray

5. Forever Unknown

6. Dream On With Me

7. Drive For You

8. Mountain Under The Sea

9. The Sweeney

The Soundcloud link to Our Place in the Stars can be found here.

© Scoop Media

