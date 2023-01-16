Angus Schaw New Face In Ford Trophy Squad

Briefly switching formats again this week, the Central Stags play Northern Districts away in Hamilton tomorrow as the business end of The Ford Trophy one-day national championship continues, the match at Seddon Park beginning at 11am.

The Stags have won four of their seven Ford Trophy games this season, including three bonus-point victories to sit second on the one-day table with three rounds to go.

The top three teams will progress to the Finals at the end of the regular season, the top qualifier getting a direct ticket to the Queenstown Grand Final in February.

Having made his Dream11 Super Smash debut for the team in the team’s T20 win in Auckland on Saturday, spinning allrounder Angus Schaw (Hawke’s Bay) is now in the frame to make a Stags List A one-day debut if selected in the starting XI tomorrow.

BLACKCAPS Will Young and Ajaz Patel are meanwhile back in the one-day squad that will again be led by wicketkeeper Dane Cleaver, while regular skipper Tom Bruce remains sidelined by illness.

Cleaver heads in as the country’s top run-scorer in The Ford Trophy this season with 285 runs at a 47.50 average, including three centuries — his best an unbeaten 99*. Brad Schmulian and Will Young also sit in the top 10 nationally while Seth Rance remains the country’s top wicket-taker with 13 wickets despite being out of action over the last month with a shoulder injury.

Brett Randell could soon be in the top slot, heading in with 11 wickets at 15.81 after impressive showings in all three formats this season.

The toss is set for 10.30am tomorrow, the match live-streamed and live-scored at www.cdcricket.co.nz

The Stags and Central Hinds then head to Saxton Oval, Nelson for Saturday’s keenly awaited Dream11 Super Smash home doubleheader against the Otago Sparks and Volts, with the squads to be announced this Friday.

The T20 doubleheader will be the first of its kind for Nelson, and the first time in four years that the Stags have played a T20 match in Nelson.

Round Eight, 2022/23

Northern Districts v CENTRAL STAGS

Seddon Park, Hamilton

11am • Tuesday 17 January 2023

CENTRAL STAGS SQUAD

Dane Cleaver (c, w) — Manawatu

Will Clark — Hawke’s Bay

Josh Clarkson — Nelson

Liam Dudding — Hawke’s Bay

Jayden Lennox — Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz Patel — Hawke’s Bay

Brett Randell

Angus Schaw (uncapped) — Hawke’s Bay

Brad Schmulian — Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith — Whanganui

Ray Toole — Manawatu

Will Young — Taranaki

Head Coach: Rob Walter

Contracted players unavailable for selection:

Tom Bruce — Taranaki (illness)

Joey Field — Hawke’s Bay (shoulder injury)

Seth Rance — Wairarapa (shoulder injury)

Doug Bracewell — BLACKCAPS ODIs in Pakistan

Blair Tickner — BLACKCAPS ODIs in Pakistan

