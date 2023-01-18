Aotea Square Transforms Into A Summer Oasis, Jam-packed With Free Live Events & Performances





Whether you want to salsa, cartwheel, celebrate, groove or kick back and soak up the late-summer sunshine, we’ve got you covered with the return of Auckland Live Summer in the Square.

It’s time to let the weekends rule. Auckland Live Summer the Square serves up four weekends of free festivities from Friday 3 February – Saturday 25 February, each with a different theme with something for all ages – from live music to workshops, film screenings and so much more.

On weekdays, celebrate Kapa Haka during the lead-up to the country’s pinnacle event for Māori performing arts – Te Matatini. There will be highlights from previous years as well as interviews and waiata all on the big screen of the Auckland Live Digital Stage in Aotea Square.

The exciting events are:

FIESTA IN THE SQUARE: Friday 3 – Sunday 5 February

Programmed in partnership with Viva Dance

A party like no other, Fiesta in the Square is an explosion of Latin American culture filled with all the colourful sights, delicious foods, and sizzling sounds! Lighting up the weekend will be Latin dance classes, Zumba, DJs and live bands - expect a true spectacle complete with lavish costumes and dynamic performances.

BEATS IN THE SQUARE: Friday 10– Saturday 11 February

From hip-hop sets to DJ decks, this weekend has something to satisfy all your cravings for smooth tunes and slick moves. New Zealand’s own Imperial House of Waacking Mother, Rina Chae, kicks off the weekend with an epic dance battle. Five different dance teams will bring their A-game, not only battling to be crowned the winner, but also representing different continents of the world in a celebration of culture and diversity. Kiwi artists including Che Fu, imugi and local rising stars from Stand Up Stand Out (SUSO) alumni join Manuel Bundy and more DJs to keep the tunes rolling. Freshmans Dance Crew will keep the party jumpin’ with a performance and dance workshop while DJ ORIKoL and The Drummers of Burundi will share their beats and vibes. Plus, the Auckland Live Digital Stage will screen the hit musical film, In The Heights.

CIRCUS IN THE SQUARE: Friday 17– Saturday 18 February

Programmed in partnership with Manubrium Circus

Circus in the Square will be in town, bringing with it some of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s finest and favourite talent, including The Dust Palace, Manubrium Circus, Flip n Fly and Circability. This wonderfully wacky weekend will challenge your perception of what a circus can be with acrobatics and aerial arts fused with contemporary dance, circus theatre, storytelling, and live music. Workshops offer those of all abilities to have a go at a few moves, and for those happier to kick back and relax, there are outdoor screenings of The Greatest Showman and 1928 Charlie Chaplin classic, The Circus.

PRIDE IN THE SQUARE: Friday 24 – Saturday 25 February

Presented in partnership with Auckland Pride

Embrace all the queer joy at this bold and bright collision of Pride, summer, and performing arts. With two days full of everything you need in your life, catch some of the country’s finest queer performers to mark the final weekend of Auckland Pride month. Kicking off the celebrations on Friday night is the joyful Caribbeanz Southern Stars Steel Band followed by BabyFreekk’s Drag Hour of Power. DJs RNGsus, the iconic Diesel, Little Bok Choy, and Nic Tims follow, bringing the club vibe to the Square. Drag artists, DJs, waackers and epic live music acts play throughout the weekend, with a line-up that includes Valkyrie, Miss Geena, Hugo Grrrl, waackers of IHOW_NZ and Sharon From Payroll, to name a few. Plus, there will be plenty of fun to be had for rainbow rangatahi and whānau, including documentaries, community chats and more.

HAKA ON THE SCREEN Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8 – 23 February

In addition to the weekends, those who enjoy their lunch in Aotea Square during the week are also in for a treat. In the lead-up to the Te Matatini Festival, the big screen of Auckland Live Digital Stage will come to life with highlights from the top performances in 2019 to celebrate this pinnacle event for the Māori performing arts. In addition, there will also be clips from the Te Matatini 50 Year Project (#TM50), including interviews, background stories and stunning waiata.

