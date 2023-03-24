Category Is: Loud & Queer - A One Night Only Extravaganza Of Aotearoa Queer Comedy





The New Zealand Comedy Trust presents

Loud & Queer

Hosted by Judy Virago and Tom Sainsbury

The 2023 NZ International Comedy Festival With Best Foods Mayo is about to get even camper with the New Zealand Comedy Trust’s brand new event - Loud & Queer, a celebration of Aotearoa’s LGBTQIA+ comedians and the capital’s iconic queer community - Saturday 20 May at Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington’s spectacular St James Theatre. This one-night-only extravaganza will be hosted by certifiable local hero and drag queen Judy Virago, and uber popular comedian and parody king Tom Sainsbury.

Judy Virago is the darling of the Te Whanganui-a-Tara drag and cabaret scene, and out of drag Judy is also a truly incredible rainbow advocate, working as a Culture, Diversity & Inclusion Manager at NZ Rugby. She’ll be sharing the stage with 2019 Billy T Award nominee and Wellington Paranormal star Tom Sainsbury. Tom has become a beloved icon in Aotearoa for his super popular online impressions, and audiences will have also seen him on their screens in nearly everything, including Educators, 7 Days and Have You Been Paying Attention?

The star-studded evening will feature an absolutely fabulous billing, including none other than 2021 Fred Award winner Eli Matthewson, who last year made history as the first celebrity to compete in a same-sex dance pairing on Dancing With The Stars New Zealand. Eli will be joined by Wellington favourites, including award-winning comedian and self-appointed gay icon Neil Thornton who will show audiences why camp and queer culture means so much to him, non-binary composer and comedian Mx. Well, and Comedy Fest newcomer Clarissa Chandrahasen who will put her unique magnifying glass on queer millennial life.

Rounding out the bill are improv duo Ginge & Minge (Nina Hogg and Megan Connolly) who will bring their hit bogan drag personas Jez & Jace to the stage, breakout comedian and 2021 Comedy Fest Director’s Award winner Jadwiga Green, and more to be announced.

NZCT and NZICF Creative Producer Lara Fischel-Chisholm says: “our intention with Loud & Queer is to bring together an epic cast of comedic LGBTQI+ performers to celebrate Wellington's vibrant queer community in a joyful night of stand-up, sketch comedy, music and drag. Being in the business of bringing people together to laugh, I'm thrilled to be doing this through a queer lens for a wide audience. We are thrilled to share such a fun night with friends, allies and new audiences alike.”

The news is currently rife with anti-queer sentiment. Loud & Queer will be a joyous place to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ communities and comedians, and give them a space to be authentically themselves. The New Zealand Comedy Trust strongly stands by the LGBTQIA+ community. One of their pillars is creating a more inclusive and diverse society where everyone can feel seen, heard, and valued for who they are.

Don’t miss out on one of the jewels in this year’s NZ International Comedy Festival crown – it’ll be camp, unforgettable and gloriously queer.

