Donovan Grobbelaar Appointed As ACES Performance And Talent Coach

Former ACES bowling all-rounder, Donovan Grobbelaar, has been appointed as the new Performance and Talent Coach for his former team.

"I feel incredibly honoured to be appointed. Having been part of the team for many seasons, this role holds immense personal significance for me. It’s a natural progression in my coaching journey and a chance to give back to the sport I love," says Grobbelaar.

"I'm excited to bring my knowledge, experiences, and passion to the team, working closely with the players and coaching staff to contribute to their success.

"I am fully committed to helping the Auckland ACES achieve their goals, and I look forward to the exciting challenges and opportunities ahead."

Auckland Cricket's Director of Performance and Talent, Daniel Archer, says Grobbelaar's experience was a deciding factor in his appointment to the role.

"We are excited to welcome Donovan to a full-time role as part of our coaching team at Auckland Cricket.

"He will bring his great knowledge and experiences of the game learned from both his decorated domestic career and recent years developing as a coach across the Auckland and New Zealand system.

"A key asset for our programme will be his understanding of the bowling skill set and the support he will bring to our wider group of bowlers," says Archer.

ACES Head Coach, Doug Watson, says Grobbelaar's appointment will help the fast bowlers in particular.

"I'm very excited to have Grobbies joining our coaching staff. He is a fantastic human being who brings a wealth of knowledge to the group. I look forward to working alongside him," says Watson.

During a playing career that spanned seven seasons, Grobbelaar ticked off numerous milestones as a bowling all-rounder. He hit over 2000 runs, including a first-class century, and took over 150 wickets across formats.

His knowledge and experience, coupled with his versatility as a player with bat and ball, will be greatly appreciated by the ACES players as they hunt for silverware in 2023/24.

He was part of several title-winning teams during his playing career, including the Plunket Shield in 2015/16, Ford Trophy in 2012/13 and 2017/18, and the Super Smash in 2015/16.

Grobbelaar will begin in the role on the 1st of August and has been secured for the next 2 years.

