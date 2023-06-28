Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Donovan Grobbelaar Appointed As ACES Performance And Talent Coach

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

Former ACES bowling all-rounder, Donovan Grobbelaar, has been appointed as the new Performance and Talent Coach for his former team.

"I feel incredibly honoured to be appointed. Having been part of the team for many seasons, this role holds immense personal significance for me. It’s a natural progression in my coaching journey and a chance to give back to the sport I love," says Grobbelaar.

"I'm excited to bring my knowledge, experiences, and passion to the team, working closely with the players and coaching staff to contribute to their success.

"I am fully committed to helping the Auckland ACES achieve their goals, and I look forward to the exciting challenges and opportunities ahead."

Auckland Cricket's Director of Performance and Talent, Daniel Archer, says Grobbelaar's experience was a deciding factor in his appointment to the role.

"We are excited to welcome Donovan to a full-time role as part of our coaching team at Auckland Cricket.

"He will bring his great knowledge and experiences of the game learned from both his decorated domestic career and recent years developing as a coach across the Auckland and New Zealand system.

"A key asset for our programme will be his understanding of the bowling skill set and the support he will bring to our wider group of bowlers," says Archer.

ACES Head Coach, Doug Watson, says Grobbelaar's appointment will help the fast bowlers in particular.

"I'm very excited to have Grobbies joining our coaching staff. He is a fantastic human being who brings a wealth of knowledge to the group. I look forward to working alongside him," says Watson.

During a playing career that spanned seven seasons, Grobbelaar ticked off numerous milestones as a bowling all-rounder. He hit over 2000 runs, including a first-class century, and took over 150 wickets across formats.

His knowledge and experience, coupled with his versatility as a player with bat and ball, will be greatly appreciated by the ACES players as they hunt for silverware in 2023/24.

He was part of several title-winning teams during his playing career, including the Plunket Shield in 2015/16, Ford Trophy in 2012/13 and 2017/18, and the Super Smash in 2015/16.

Grobbelaar will begin in the role on the 1st of August and has been secured for the next 2 years.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 