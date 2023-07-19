Art Deco Coat Subject Of Fashion Talk

The Whanganui Regional Museum has once again selected a flamboyant coat from the collection of Jean Lambert, for the next edition of Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month. For the month of August, an Art Deco-style coat made in the 1920s-30s era will be displayed.

Collection Manager, Trish Nugent-Lyne describes the “luscious” coat as being made from devoré velvet on a gold lamé base fabric: “The definition of Devoré (also called burnout) is a fabric technique particularly used on velvets, where a mixed-fibre material undergoes a chemical process. This dissolves the cellulose fibres, creating a semi-transparent pattern against more solidly woven fabrics.” It is decorated with pink, red and brown velvet roses and features an as yet unidentified brown fur collar and oversized cuffs.

The coat was donated to the Museum in 1975, by Jean Lambert who bequeathed a large array of clothing and household items. Regular visitors may also recall Jean’s white rabbit fur coat which the Museum featured as Outfit of the Month in August last year.

Trish Nugent-Lyne will introduce the coat with a brief lunchtime fashion talk at 12.15pm on Friday 28th July, at the Museum.Entry is free, though koha is always appreciated. No booking is required, and all are welcome – meet in the Atrium. The coat will then be on display in the Museum throughout the month of August.

© Scoop Media

