Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Deco Coat Subject Of Fashion Talk

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Whanganui Regional Museum

The Whanganui Regional Museum has once again selected a flamboyant coat from the collection of Jean Lambert, for the next edition of Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month. For the month of August, an Art Deco-style coat made in the 1920s-30s era will be displayed.

Collection Manager, Trish Nugent-Lyne describes the “luscious” coat as being made from devoré velvet on a gold lamé base fabric: “The definition of Devoré (also called burnout) is a fabric technique particularly used on velvets, where a mixed-fibre material undergoes a chemical process. This dissolves the cellulose fibres, creating a semi-transparent pattern against more solidly woven fabrics.” It is decorated with pink, red and brown velvet roses and features an as yet unidentified brown fur collar and oversized cuffs.

The coat was donated to the Museum in 1975, by Jean Lambert who bequeathed a large array of clothing and household items. Regular visitors may also recall Jean’s white rabbit fur coat which the Museum featured as Outfit of the Month in August last year.

Trish Nugent-Lyne will introduce the coat with a brief lunchtime fashion talk at 12.15pm on Friday 28th July, at the Museum.Entry is free, though koha is always appreciated. No booking is required, and all are welcome – meet in the Atrium. The coat will then be on display in the Museum throughout the month of August.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whanganui Regional Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users in Otago to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, the Freshwater Gold Clam () poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, and infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More

Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Scapegrace: Rogue Society Returns

After five years, NZ’s largest independent spirits company is bringing back one of its most loved and iconic brands. Rogue Society Liquor will be back on shelves, with the initial offering including their Signature Gin & Signature Vodka. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 