Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TGRNZ Reveals Nürburgring Livery For Toyota 86 Champs

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has revealed the livery for the GR Supra GT4 EVO that will fly the flag for New Zealand and the Toyota 86 Championship at the iconic venue next month.

War machine – The Gilchrist and Gray GR Supra GT4 EVO will look like this. Picture supplied

The GR Supra GT4 Evo is one of the top performers in a highly competitive grid of cars that includes cars from Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche, as well as Toyota.

Champion Brock Gilchrist and rookie winner Rylan Gray will carry TGRNZ ‘war paint’ on their KCMG-run racer at the third round of the ADAC GT4 Germany Championship at the iconic Nürburgring in what is a factory backed effort in the latest specification GR Supra GT4 EVO.

The big weekend - which also has the fourth round of the world famous DTM on the card - will include two one-hour testing sessions, a 20 minute qualifying session and a one hour mini-endurance race on the Saturday. And the two drivers will then get to do it all again on the Sunday.

A large field is expected for what is one of the championship’s flagship rounds of the season and TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol says planning is at an advanced stage for the big weekend.

“We feel Brock and Rylan can be very competitive over the weekend and we want everything to be 100% ready so the boys can focus on getting the best out of themselves. The livery is an early part of that process and it’s exciting to get a first glimpse of what the car will look like.”

Visit us:

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users in Otago to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, the Freshwater Gold Clam () poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, and infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More

Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Scapegrace: Rogue Society Returns

After five years, NZ’s largest independent spirits company is bringing back one of its most loved and iconic brands. Rogue Society Liquor will be back on shelves, with the initial offering including their Signature Gin & Signature Vodka. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 