TGRNZ Reveals Nürburgring Livery For Toyota 86 Champs

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand has revealed the livery for the GR Supra GT4 EVO that will fly the flag for New Zealand and the Toyota 86 Championship at the iconic venue next month.

War machine – The Gilchrist and Gray GR Supra GT4 EVO will look like this. Picture supplied

The GR Supra GT4 Evo is one of the top performers in a highly competitive grid of cars that includes cars from Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Porsche, as well as Toyota.

Champion Brock Gilchrist and rookie winner Rylan Gray will carry TGRNZ ‘war paint’ on their KCMG-run racer at the third round of the ADAC GT4 Germany Championship at the iconic Nürburgring in what is a factory backed effort in the latest specification GR Supra GT4 EVO.

The big weekend - which also has the fourth round of the world famous DTM on the card - will include two one-hour testing sessions, a 20 minute qualifying session and a one hour mini-endurance race on the Saturday. And the two drivers will then get to do it all again on the Sunday.

A large field is expected for what is one of the championship’s flagship rounds of the season and TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol says planning is at an advanced stage for the big weekend.

“We feel Brock and Rylan can be very competitive over the weekend and we want everything to be 100% ready so the boys can focus on getting the best out of themselves. The livery is an early part of that process and it’s exciting to get a first glimpse of what the car will look like.”

