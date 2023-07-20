Creative New Zealand Launches Next Five-year Navigation Map For Pacific Arts

Following significant fono, talanoa, and engagement with the Pacific Arts community, Creative New Zealand are proud to share our Pacific Arts Strategy 2023-2028.

This new strategy lays out Creative New Zealand’s support for Pacific Arts over the next five years and is inspired by navigational stars across the skies of Aotearoa and Oceania. It is a vital, vibrant part of our wider strategic direction for Creative New Zealand and the arts in Aotearoa.

Key features include an overarching vision, three key outcomes, and six priority areas for action – all of which are based on Kaupapa Pasifika values and principles.

Caren Rangi, Chair of the Arts Council, Creative New Zealand’s governing board, and a proud Cook Islands Māori, is thrilled to have seen the impact of the last Pacific Arts Strategy.

“We’ve seen a significant shift over the past five years. Pacific arts are growing, and so are the audiences,” she says.

“Listening to the Pasifika creative community, and navigating challenges together, is essential to building a more connected, thriving arts eco-system.”

Since the launch of the first ever Pacific Arts Strategy in 2018, there’s been a significant increase in new opportunities, engagement, and investment in Pacific arts, both nationally and internationally.

Jessica Hansell aka Coco Solid, an established Samoan/Māori (Ngāpuhi) creative, says the support she received through the Pacific Arts Strategy has been instrumental.

“We participated in the Pacific Creative Enterprise initiative, which supported the development of our experimental gallery and community space in Onehunga, Wheke Fortress,” she says.

“The investment we received allowed us to focus on fortifying business capabilities, ensuring a strong foundation for the growth of the space and our artists. This kind of support is crucial for Pasifika creatives to ensure we can lead our own growth.”

The Arts Council Toi Aotearoa and Creative New Zealand are thrilled to embark on the next five-year journey alongside the Pacific Arts community.

Read the full standard online version of the Pacific Arts Strategy 2023-2028 on our website.

Accessible versions in alternate formats will be available by the end of August.

