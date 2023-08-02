Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Finalists Announced For This Year’s Premiere Māori Music Event

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 5:57 am
Press Release: Waiata Maori Music Awards

August 1, 2023 - Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading Māori music artists, performers and songwriters will assemble soon to celebrate the 16th National Waiata Māori Music Awards.

The event’s executive director, Ellison Huata, has released the names of this year’s finalists, marking the start of Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month in August, ahead of the awards event in September.

Ellison said the theme for the 2023 awards event is “Nā parekura ko kahukura”, reflecting on the ongoing impact Cyclone Gabrielle has inflicted on East Coast communities this year.

The word "parekura" refers to a tragedy that involves the loss of life and "kahukura" means rainbow, which is a symbol of hope and promise.

“Together, the phrase Nā parekura ko kahukura reminds us that even in the face of tragedy and adversity, there is always the potential for growth and renewal. It encourages us to look for the rainbow after the storm, and to hold onto hope for a brighter future.”

Ellison hopes Te Marama Pūoru Waiata Māori - Māori Music Month and the Waiata Māori Music Awards will help bring some joy and hope to everyone after the devastating experience of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The mandate of the Waiata Māori Music Awards is to produce a music competition open to all Māori music industry professionals. We want to develop and promote the wonderful diversity of Māori music.

“This year we also want to use our key music events as a medium to inspire people during their recovery journey. We want them to see there is light at the end of the tunnel and to hold on to hope for a brighter future.”

Nominations for this year’s event closed on July 10 and Ellison was happy with the calibre of this year’s finalists.

“We are seeing a wonderful mix of talented, emerging artists and accomplished musicians, composers and performers continue to come through the nomination process, which really demonstrates the depth we have in the Māori music industry.”

Former award winners L.A.B and Seth Haapu will join award debutants Tuari Brothers and Coterie as finalists to contest the highly-prized Best Māori Song Writer title this year.

Seth Haapu appears again to contest the Best Māori Male Solo Artist title, up against Rākai Whauwhau, Rei, MOHI and Tipene. And in the Best Māori Female Solo Artist title, the finalists are Jordyn With a Why, Nikau Grace, Raiha Moetara and Te KuraHuia.

