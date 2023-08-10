Watch Out Wellington! Burgers Take Over Visa Wellington On A Plate August Edition

Hold onto your pickles, Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project is set to take over the capital tomorrow (Friday 11 - Sunday 27 August, 2023) as part of the August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate.



Big Poppa by Bethel Woods - more images available here

There are more than 200 burgers for fans to sink their teeth into, and it’s anticipated at least 250,000 burgers will be devoured alongside limited-edition Garage Project festival beers, including a spicy tomato and lime sour.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Sarah Meikle says there is a burger to suit every taste and budget, including a ‘pay as you feel’ koha option on offer at Everybody Eats, the Festival’s charity partners .

“Everybody Eats will be creating a burger called To the Rescue made from rescued and recycled food from Kaibosh, with all funds raised going towards this fantastic food charity,”

“We also have some fabulous burger themed events in the festival, including a hydrogen powered Gas Hub BBQ with Chef Shepherd Elliot that explores the future of burgers, a burger making class, and an event consisting of dessert burgers inspired by the Hairy Maclary children’s books,” she adds.

Burger fans are encouraged to score the burgers they try on the festival website, with public ratings helping to determine the 2023 winner of Burger Wellington. The winning venue will collaborate with Garage Project to create their own limited edition beer. And, if fans are hungry for more they can get their hands on Burger Wellington merch including caps, t-shirts and limited-edition tote bags for the first time ever.

WellingtonNZ GM Events and Experiences Warrick Dent says Visa Wellington on a Plate is a great event for the region and plays an important role in supporting the restaurant industry over winter.

"It is fantastic to see Visa Wellington on a Plate back for its August edition, I’m sure we will continue to see strong support for it shown by Wellingtonians over the coming weeks."

The August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate includes Beervana, and Beervana-adjacent events, so beer lovers won’t be going thirsty. Tickets to Beervana are selling fast, with the Saturday ‘day’ session already sold out.

Beervana Sideshows include a taco Pop Up event at Garage Project with Royalburn Station and Restaurant Amok, a Beer and Oyster Dinner event by Shining Peak Brewing and GPO at the InterContinental Wellington, a taco party at Garage Project, a tap takeover party at Little Beer Quarter, and a weekend of hand-pulled beers at Moon.

The full burger list and Festival events programme is on www.visawoap.com

