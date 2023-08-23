Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rangatahi Sports Clocks 1.4 Million Viewers On Whakaata Māori

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: Whakaata Maori

Coverage of secondary school sports on Whakaata Māori has scored a home run with rangatahi and whānau across Aotearoa.

Since launching in March 2022, total audiences have hit 1,481,820 with more than one thousand hours of hākinakina rangatahi available on Whakaata Māori platforms.

The groundbreaking collaboration between Whakaata Māori and the New Zealand Sport Collective (NZSC), introduced te reo Māori for the first time to multiple school sports from rugby, basketball, touch, swimming, volleyball and waka ama to surfing, orienteering, weightlifting, wrestling and adventure racing.

All participating sports now have a reo Māori language plan with increasing bilingual commentary and sporting kupu.

Whakaata Māori Kaihautū, Shane Taurima, announced today that Whakaata Māori had committed to supporting hākinakina rangatahi for a further three years.

“The genuine efforts of sporting groups to support te reo Māori across such a wide reaching community is an unprecedented breakthrough for language revitalisation. It is a shared success and Whakaata Māori will continue to invest in the health and wellbeing of today’s rangatahi and tomorrow’s rangatira,” he said.

The exclusive broadcast rights agreement with the New Zealand Sport Collective, NZSC, has been extended to the end of 2026, ensuring all New Zealanders could still tune in and support rangatahi on Whakaata Māori free to air platforms.

To date, $2 million in sponsorship has been raised to support schools and students from shoes and uniforms to coaching, equipment, health and safety gear, transport and accommodation,

NZSC director and Olympian, Rob Waddell, said the new three year agreement meant critical sponsorship could again be secured to help schools, students and families.

“Our partnership with Whakaata Māori was cemented in our mutual values to provide opportunities and remove barriers. We believe that every child in Aotearoa, New Zealand should able to afford to play sport, be healthy and have the tools to make great choices for life,” he said.

Hākinakina rangatahi upholds the Charter on the Broadcast and Sponsorship of Secondary School Sport whereby protection of students, event safety, equitable opportunities, balance and fair play provide a positive and enjoyable experience.

All sports fixtures can be watched live on Whakaata Māori YouTube rail, MĀORI ACTIVE, with a number of finals also broadcast live to Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whakaata Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Whittaker's: Special Edition Miraka Kirīmi Block Is Back

While Whittaker’s have produced their 33% Koko Miraka Kirīmi tiakarete (33% Cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate) with the label translated into te Reo Māori for this annual celebration since 2020, this has evolved from only making limited quantities for one-off social media engagement to making it more widely available. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 