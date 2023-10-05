Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

North Shore Brass Centennial Concert To Feature NZ Champion Musicians And Don McGlashan

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 8:46 am
Press Release: North Shore Brass

One of New Zealand's iconic composers, singers and multi-instrumentalist, Don McGlashan, will join some of New Zealand's star brass musicians at the North Shore Brass Band Centennial Celebrations—A Century of Brass—at the Bruce Mason Centre this month.

The concert will feature some of 2023's national brass instrument champions, like eight-year-old Celine Wu, who competed in the New Zealand U15 Cornet category and won.

North Shore Brass president Owen Melhuish says concertgoers can expect to enjoy music catering to all tastes and all ages as McGlashan and several New Zealand champions take to the stage to perform a mix of brass and contemporary sounds on the night.

"Brass music originated in working-class England, in the northern coal mining regions and is probably the one music form most rooted in the community—we're the lot that turns out for most community events and have done so for 100 years now.

“Our records show the band played at the opening of the Milford Cruising Club in 1926, the Wilson Home in 1936 and the Harbour Bridge extensions in 1969. Concertgoers can expect to hear from 70 musicians at the top of their art."

Melhuish says North Shore Brass is one of New Zealand's most active community bands and one of the most successful, featuring several champions from the 2023 New Zealand Brass Band Championships.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Eight-year-old Wu is the New Zealand cornet champion, U15's, while Matt Donaldson not only won the national Junior Trombone championship but was also declared New Zealand's Champion of Champion—he is 15 years old.

Other winners who will perform at A Century of Brass include:

The North Shore Brass Senior band (A Grade), Auckland Champions and runners for the NZ Championship

North Shore Brass Academy Band (C Grade) B section winners of Auckland and third in the C grade for New Zealand

Junior Cornet, Jenny Howe (18) National Champion.

Junior Soprano Cornet, Harry Parker (16) National Champion.

Junior Flugelhorn, Emily Sullivan (16) National Champion.

Junior Trombone, Matt Donaldson (15) National Champion and Champion of Champions, in which Matt was the youngest competitor.

Melhuish says concertgoers were in for a special treat from North Shore Brass Director of Music Harmen Vanhoorne, who will conduct the A-grade band.

"The North Shore is a leading conduit for great talent because we have superb teachers, and certainly Harmen is one of those. He sets a high musical standard."

Melhuish said North Shore Brass has collaborated with former Mutton Birds member Don McGlashan over the last ten years, including the Topp Twins Tribute Show earlier this year.

"Brass band participation remains popular with young people and is a good place to continue music after leaving school. It is a safe environment with a family atmosphere.

“Our programmes across four bands are a New Zealand success story that ensures another 100 years of music-making for our community.

CONCERT DETAILS

A Century of Brass

Bruce Mason Centre, Takapuna.

Saturday 21 October.

Starts at 7.30 pm and finishes at 9.50 pm.

All welcome.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from North Shore Brass on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 