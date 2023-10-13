Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Acorn TV/TVNZ’s Under The Vines Commissioned For Third Season

Friday, 13 October 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: Acorn TV

Acorn TV/TVNZ’s Under The Vines Commissioned for Third Season, Production Underway in New Zealand

· Acorn TV and TVNZ’s lighthearted comedy, Under The Vines, has been commissioned for a third season with series leads Rebecca Gibney (Wanted, Packed to the Rafters, Halifax: Retribution) and Charles Edwards (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Crown, Downton Abbey).

· Production on season three is currently underway in New Zealand's Queenstown and Central Otago regions. Sneak peek image here: Under The Vines S3 SOP Image

· About Season Three:

It’s been a tumultuous six months since we last saw our Oakley family, and much is afoot. Desperate to regain their former standing as the ‘sole’ mutual heirs of Oakley, Daisy and Louis will need to work together to try and oust William in any way they can.

Louis has been coping with his heartbreak with a potential new love, while Daisy is busy trying to plan a perfect wedding to the perfect fiancé. But it soon becomes clear that David has big plans for their nuptials – in fact he may be a little groomzilla! As the big day arrives – Peak View’s wedding of the year – it’s sure to be a day that will end with hearts broken… new love forged… and old love rekindled as everything changes once again in Peak View.

Season three welcomes back all of our main cast including Rebecca Gibney as Daisy Monroe, Charles Edwards as Louis Oakley, Sarah Peirse as Marissa Silverton, John Bach as Don Silverton, Trae Te Wiki as Tippy Bidois and Simon Mead as Gus Ferguson.

· Season three is directed by Erin White (Episodes 1-3) and Laurence Wilson (Episodes 4-6) and written by Kelly Lefever, Erin White, Nick Ward, Kathryn Burnett, Harry McNaughton, and Steph Matuku.

· Under The Vines is Executive Produced by Rebecca Gibney, Richard Fletcher for Libertine Pictures, Brendan Dahill for Perpetual Entertainment (formerly known as EQ Media Group). Acorn Media Enterprises, Acorn TV’s London-based development division, co-produces.

© Scoop Media

