Kiwis Name Four Debutants To Face Toa Samoa

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 5:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Four debutants have been named for the New Zealand Kiwis’ opening Pacific Championships match against Toa Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (6.00pm kick-off).Auckland-born Canberra centre Matthew Timoko is the only newcomer in the backline while Christchurch-born former Toa Samoa international Fa’amanu Brown (Newcastle) is set for his Kiwi debut at hooker.

The other two newcomers are West Coaster Griffin Neame (North Queensland) and Gisborne-born Leo Thompson (Newcastle) on the interchange.Head coach Michael Maguire’s first selection of the year features 12 players who lined up for the Kiwis in their last international, the 14-16 loss to the Kangaroos in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal in Leeds on November 12 last year.

Winger Jamayne Isaako is recalled to the New Zealand team after last playing in the 2-0 series win against the touring Great Britain side in 2019.

“The core of the side is built around players who have shown the passion they have for the Kiwi jersey in the past,” said Maguire.

"Joining them are four players who are about to represent their country at this level for the first time. That’s hugely exciting for them and their families as it is for our whole group.”

The well-travelled Brown (28) provides significant international experience having represented Samoa since 2016 including at last year’s Rugby League World Cup in England.Greymouth-raised Neame (22), who has made 43 NRL appearances for the Cowboys since 2021, was a non-playing member of the Kiwis’ squad for their mid-season Test against Mate Ma’a Tonga in Auckland last year.

The 23-year-old Thompson started the season by representing the Māori All Stars side against the Indigenous All Stars in Rotorua in February before making 25 appearances for the Knights to boost his NRL career tally to 41 since his debut last year.Timoko (23) has made 62 appearances for the Raiders in the past four years, playing all 25 of their matches in 2023 when he finished with 11 tries, 118 tackle breaks and averaged 158 metres a game. NZ KIWIS v TOA SAMOAEDEN PARK, AUCKLANDSATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023

NO.PLAYERS NAMEHERITAGE NUMBER
1CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD#820
2RONALDO MULITALO#824
3MATTHEW TIMOKODebutant
4JOSEPH MANU#815
5JAMAYNE ISAAKO#808
6DYLAN BROWN#826
7JAHROME HUGHES#819
8JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (C)#801
9FA’AMANU BROWNDebutant
10MOSES LEOTA#827
11ISAIAH PAPALI’I#817
12BRITON NIKORA#818
13JOSEPH TAPINE#800
14KIERAN FORAN#757
15NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA#804
16GRIFFIN NEAMEDebutant
17LEO THOMPSONDebutant
18NAUFAHU WHYTEDebutant
19WIREMU GREIGDebutant
20DANNY LEVIDebutant
21KEANO KINIDebutant

