Kiwis Name Four Debutants To Face Toa Samoa

Four debutants have been named for the New Zealand Kiwis’ opening Pacific Championships match against Toa Samoa at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday (6.00pm kick-off).Auckland-born Canberra centre Matthew Timoko is the only newcomer in the backline while Christchurch-born former Toa Samoa international Fa’amanu Brown (Newcastle) is set for his Kiwi debut at hooker.

The other two newcomers are West Coaster Griffin Neame (North Queensland) and Gisborne-born Leo Thompson (Newcastle) on the interchange.Head coach Michael Maguire’s first selection of the year features 12 players who lined up for the Kiwis in their last international, the 14-16 loss to the Kangaroos in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal in Leeds on November 12 last year.

Winger Jamayne Isaako is recalled to the New Zealand team after last playing in the 2-0 series win against the touring Great Britain side in 2019.

“The core of the side is built around players who have shown the passion they have for the Kiwi jersey in the past,” said Maguire.

"Joining them are four players who are about to represent their country at this level for the first time. That’s hugely exciting for them and their families as it is for our whole group.”

The well-travelled Brown (28) provides significant international experience having represented Samoa since 2016 including at last year’s Rugby League World Cup in England.Greymouth-raised Neame (22), who has made 43 NRL appearances for the Cowboys since 2021, was a non-playing member of the Kiwis’ squad for their mid-season Test against Mate Ma’a Tonga in Auckland last year.

The 23-year-old Thompson started the season by representing the Māori All Stars side against the Indigenous All Stars in Rotorua in February before making 25 appearances for the Knights to boost his NRL career tally to 41 since his debut last year.Timoko (23) has made 62 appearances for the Raiders in the past four years, playing all 25 of their matches in 2023 when he finished with 11 tries, 118 tackle breaks and averaged 158 metres a game. NZ KIWIS v TOA SAMOAEDEN PARK, AUCKLANDSATURDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2023

NO. PLAYERS NAME HERITAGE NUMBER 1 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD #820 2 RONALDO MULITALO #824 3 MATTHEW TIMOKO Debutant 4 JOSEPH MANU #815 5 JAMAYNE ISAAKO #808 6 DYLAN BROWN #826 7 JAHROME HUGHES #819 8 JAMES FISHER-HARRIS (C) #801 9 FA’AMANU BROWN Debutant 10 MOSES LEOTA #827 11 ISAIAH PAPALI’I #817 12 BRITON NIKORA #818 13 JOSEPH TAPINE #800 14 KIERAN FORAN #757 15 NELSON ASOFA-SOLOMONA #804 16 GRIFFIN NEAME Debutant 17 LEO THOMPSON Debutant 18 NAUFAHU WHYTE Debutant 19 WIREMU GREIG Debutant 20 DANNY LEVI Debutant 21 KEANO KINI Debutant

