Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Ice Cream & Gelato Week: Scoop And Celebrate Local From Sunday 5 November 2023

Monday, 30 October 2023, 3:21 pm
Press Release: NZ Ice Cream and Gelato Awards

From Sunday 5 November NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Week will churn up happiness for ice cream and gelato enthusiasts across Aotearoa with special offers, tastings, competitions and two new Scoop Stores opening during festivities.

This week-long celebration aims to shine a light on New Zealand's finest ice cream, gelato, and sorbet makers, highlighting the vibrancy and diversity of the country's growing industry. It's the perfect opportunity for food lovers to discover innovative flavours and new products while engaging with the country’s growing community of ice cream and gelato makers and scoop stores.

It's widely reported – although hard to verify – that global ice cream consumption data puts Kiwis at the top of the world when it comes to ice cream consumption per capita. In 2022, the average Kiwi was reported to enjoy 28.4 litres of ice cream and gelato - which is a testament to the high quality of ice cream and gelato made by a dedicated collection of makers across the country.

Kicking off the festivities, NZ Ice Cream Sundae on Sunday 5 November 2023, will set the tone for a week filled with sweet treats and memorable moments. From then until the following Sunday ice cream and gelato stores – selling product from members of the NZ Ice Cream Association - will offer a variety of exciting activities, including tastings, competitions, and special promotions.

One of the exciting aspects of NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Week is the opportunity ice cream and gelato lovers to have their voice heard by voting for their Favourite NZ ice cream or gelato maker, as well as their Favourite NZ Scoop Store. And the sweetest part? By voting, there’s a chance to win some fantastic prizes! Voting is easy at www.nzicecreamandgelato.co.nz.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

But that's not all! NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Week will see the grand opening of two new scoop stores. ‘Little ‘Lato’ – which was the first gelato maker to win the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards Boutique Champion Trophy in 2022 - opens at 401 Grey Street, Hamilton East. Gian’s Sorbetes is opening in Hurstmere Road, Takapuna to share the taste of Asia made in Aotearoa. These new Scoop Stores promise to enhance the experience and choice for Kiwi ice cream and gelato aficionados.

The week is created and funded by the NZ Ice Cream Association, with Association President Kristy Giles, who is Executive Director at Nelson ice cream maker Appleby Farms, saying it’s a great way to kick off the summer season. “We want to remind food lovers about the value of buying local and supporting artisans in their community. When they enjoy award-winning New Zealand ice cream, gelato and sorbet and they're supporting Kiwi farmers and small businesses.”

NZ Ice Cream Association member brands excited to take part in NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Week include; Appleby Farms, Deep South Ice Cream, G’Nature, Gian’s Sorbetes, Gelissimo Gelato, Ginelli's, Gelato Roma, Hello Ewe, Island Gelato Company, Kaffee Eis, Kāpiti Ice Cream, Kowhai Creamery, Lewis Road Creamery, Little 'Lato, Motueka Creamery, Much Moore Ice Cream Co, Patagonia Chocolates, PURE New Zealand Ice Cream, Takapuna Beach Café, Tip Top Ice Cream Company, Valentino's Gelato, Wahiki Creamery and Zany Zeus.

Join the celebration and share your love for New Zealand's finest ice cream and gelato makers by using the hashtags #lovenzicecream, #lovenzgelato, and #nzicecreamandgelato on your social media posts. Stay connected and updated on all the sweet happenings through the official NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Week social media channels: www.facebook.com/NZIceCreamandGelatoLovers

www.instagram.com/nzicecreamandgelatolovers/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Ice Cream and Gelato Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 