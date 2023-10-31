Creative New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen Wainwright To Depart From The Role
After more than three decades’ service with Creative New Zealand, Stephen Wainwright is to step down from his role as Chief Executive in mid-2024.
Stephen has
served as Chief Executive since August 2006, having first
joined Creative New Zealand in
1990.
“It’s been an immense
privilege to lead Creative New Zealand, supporting artists,
arts organisations and the wider arts community to create
and deliver beautiful, inspiring and thought-provoking
work”, Stephen says.
“After a long
time at the helm, it’s now the right moment for me to move
on. So many things have changed since I first joined
Creative New Zealand, but the commitment of the arts
community to its craft is a
constant.
“While the challenges
ahead are significant, I’m proud of the team – the work
we’ve done and the work we’ll continue to do. Ngā mihi
nunui ki a tātou katoa.”
Arts
Council Chair Caren Rangi says, “It’s difficult to put
into words the enormous contribution that Stephen’s made
to Creative New Zealand, to the arts in Aotearoa and to the
arts community internationally. His leadership and service,
over many years and much of it behind the scenes, has
steered Creative New Zealand through the hard times and
through the good times too.
“I’m
grateful too that Stephen has been discussing this decision
with me openly for nearly two years. He has given us a
significant notice period, to help ensure a smooth
transition to a new Chief
Executive.”
The recruitment process
for the Chief Executive role will commence shortly,
supported by an external recruitment firm. As the governing
board of Creative New Zealand, the Arts Council will appoint
the new Chief Executive. This is expected to be in the
second quarter of
2024.
Māku te ra e tō ona; kei a koe te urunga ake o te rā
Let mine be the setting sun; yours is the new day