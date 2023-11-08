Neil Ieremia & Black Grace Present The Art Of Black Grace 2/5 This November

The Art of Black Grace is a series of state-of-the-art, architectural, digital and immersive dance experiences suitable for the whole family, created in Aotearoa, by Black Grace Founder Neil Ieremia, ONZM.

The Art of Black Grace 1/5 premiered in Auckland in November 2022 and received unanimous plaudits, a sample of reviews follows;

The Art of Black Grace is an innovative dance dreamscape, equipped with equal suspense and the open-minded, world-building wondering of youth. – Theatreview

It is exciting and exhilarating, is filled with seemingly inexhaustible energy and is pure Black Grace – NZ Arts Review

Now, Black Grace is thrilled to announce their second experience to be launched this November.

The Art of Black Grace 2/5 is based on a series of kinetic movement paintings by Neil Ieremia and the Black Grace dancers, inspired by memories of Neil's mother’s colourful mu’umu’u dresses, his father’s aloha shirts, as well as the vibrant flora and fauna of the Pacific Islands.

In collaboration with Britomart Group the experience will run continuously at the Atrium on Takutai, Britomart in Auckland city from Monday, November 27 until Sunday, December 3. The experience is free of charge and suitable for all ages.

This highly multi-sensory experience using sophisticated technology to immerse audiences in an extraordinary world of dance, art and music will be displayed on large LED screens in the atrium where audiences can wander past and enjoy at their own pace.

Black Grace founder and artistic director, Neil Ieremia said, “It’s exciting to be presenting the next instalment of The Art of Black Grace, which has been in development for a number of months. We’ve worked with some of the best in the business of film and post production to bring our art to life in a unique way.”

In the future, The Art of Black Grace 2/5 will be able to travel across the motu, popping up in all sorts of places and bringing Pacific-inspired art to life for all to experience.

