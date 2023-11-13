New Book In NZ Series Explores The History Of Our Diverse Migrant Nation, From The First Settlers To The Latest Arrivals

Despite all New Zealanders being either migrants or descendants of migrants, until now there has been no single book on the topic.

New Zealand Migration fills that gap for general readers, while also aligning with the new history curriculum.

In concise chapters, Philippa Werry explores topics ranging from the first Polynesian navigators to European colonisers, Chinese immigrants during the gold rush to ten-pound Poms, Pacific Island communities to the impact of Covid-19 on immigration.

Providing readers with a glimpse into the lives of migrants, the book is richly illustrated with fact boxes and images from the archives of libraries and museums, as well as local photographers.

Where did migrants come from and what brought them here? What challenges did they face on their way and once they settled in New Zealand? This book answers all these questions and more.

‘I hope New Zealand Migration will contribute to greater understanding of our shared past, present and future,’ Philippa says.

This is the seventh book in Oratia’s The NZ Series, which simply introduces a range of themes for general and school readers. Teacher resources for the series are available on the Oratia website.

The author

Philippa Werry has won various awards for her fiction and non-fiction books, most recently scooping the Young Adult Fiction Award at the 2023 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults for her novel Iris and Me. She is well known for books on New Zealand history, and Oratia published her picture book The Water Bottle in 2022. She lives in Wellington (philippawerry.co.nz).

The NZ Series: New Zealand Migration by Philippa Werry

ISBN: 978-1-99-004239-3 | RRP $29.99 | Paperback

www.oratia.co.nz

