The Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest Is Back For 2024

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: DIY Comedy

After the raging success that The Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest was earlier this year, DIY Comedy is bringing it back to O.B.E Ocean Beach Eatery from January 4 - 7 2024.

With eight shows over four days, the festival features comedians from all over the country, but with a particular focus on performers from the lower and central North Island, including Foxton Beach performer Krystine Nation with her solo show Bed, Birth & Beyond.

Other acts taking part in the festival include Wellington's Jerome Chandrahasen (as seen on Wellington Paranormal), TVNZ's 60 grand finalist Auntie Lianne, Auckland's Ocean Denham, and an all Māori and Pasifika line-up show hosted by social media sensation Kajun Brooking.

The 2023 edition of the festival saw 280 tickets sold or given away to sponsors (out of a possible 320) and DIY Comedy Producer Ben Tito Caldwell says that the feedback from audiences and performers was that the festival was worth doing again.

"The turn out this year was way above what I expected, but it was amazing to see so many full houses at O.B.E, laughing and enjoying some great comedy. The performers loved it to, and word about this festival has spread. We had 26 expressions of interest for 2024, so whilst we're getting some amazing shows in this time, there's a lot that I'd love to have but we just can't fit them in," says Ben.

What sets The Little Foxton Beach Comedy fest apart is that performers are guaranteed a minimum fee for their shows, which is made possible from Creative Communities Funding from Horowhenua District Council, and Adopt-a-Show sponsors.

For $100, local businesses are being encouraged to "adopt" visiting shows to help fund performers' participation in the festival, and in return they get tickets to the show they adopt, plus promotion through social media.

Ben says that in New Zealand most festivals work on the performers taking the financial risk when applying for festivals.

"I'm a performer myself and I know how much effort goes into these shows, but sometimes your sales don't reflect how good a show is, and you can end up being in debt at the end of it. So we've worked on a model that helps to share that risk more evenly," says Ben.

The funding and sponsorship also helps DIY Comedy keep ticket prices capped at $20, with a limited number of cheaper tickets available for each show.

"I've noticed in particular in the last six months that sales have dropped off as people are tightening their belts a bit, but the cheaper tickets will hopefully encourage a few people to come and watch these awesome shows we have coming to Foxton Beach," Ben adds.

Tickets for the festival are available from KiwiTicket, with a limited number of $10 and $15 tickets still available.
 

Warning: May contain adult themes and coarse language

Details
The Little Foxton Beach Comedy Fest
Thursday 4 January – Sunday 7 January 2024
https://www.diycomedynz.com/comedybythebeach

© Scoop Media

