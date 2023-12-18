Six E-scooter Tips To Keep You And The Community Safe This Holiday Season

As the holiday season swings into full gear it’s expected that more people will be using e-scooters, than during other times of the year. Some users may be less experienced at riding and less familiar with the rules, while others, caught up in the Christmas cheer, may be tempted to take more risks than they would otherwise.

E-scooters are inexpensive, environmentally friendly, and a fun way to zip around the city, but they do need to be ridden with care to avoid a visit to the Emergency Department, which is never a good use of one’s holiday. So, keep the festive spirit healthy by adding a dash of caution to keep you and the community safe.

Jayden Bryant, General Manager, Australia and New Zealand at Neuron Mobility, says, “With the holiday season upon us, we want to make sure our riders enjoy themselves safely and responsibly when using our e-scooters. Our team of ‘Safety Santas’ will be on the streets at busy times throughout December to remind riders to keep themselves and those around them safe. Please don’t be tempted to drink and ride, park responsibly and always wear a helmet on our e-scooters.”

Here are six do’s and don’ts when riding an e-scooter this holiday season:

Don’t Drink and Ride

The lead up to Christmas and New Year is crammed with social events, so it is important to plan ahead to make sure you have the most suitable transport option to cater for your specific needs. If you are under the influence of alcohol or any other substance take a taxi rather than riding an e-scooter this will help to keep you and those around you safe.

Don’t Ride Without a Helmet

Helmets are the single most important way for riders to protect themselves, and when it comes to e-scooter safety they never go out of style. In New Zealand helmets are not a legal requirement but they are strongly recommended and those who don’t wear them risk personal injury. According to the Australian Road Safety Foundation there are a range of compelling reasons to wear one. Each time you put on your helmet, you're not just safeguarding yourself, but also contributing to a safer, and socially conscious community on the road.

Don't Tandem Ride:

E-scooters are designed for a single rider only and it is dangerous and against the rules to tandem ride. So don’t be tempted to share your ride with family, including children, or friends. Sharing shows caring at Christmas time, but when it comes to e-scooters make sure you ride solo.

Do Follow the Speed Limit

If you are riding your own e-scooter it is important to resist the temptation to travel above the speed limit. While rental e-scooters are automatically restricted to the rules of the city, many private e-scooters can go much faster. So as you navigate through this year’s festive season, relish the ride, take in the scenery, and maintain a safe and enjoyable pace.

Do Share The Path Responsibly?

The golden rule of riding an e-scooter is to be aware of your surroundings and to be a considerate rider and it is important to know where you can, and can’t, ride. In New Zealand e-scooters can be ridden on the footpath, and on local roads but not on designated cycle-ways. During your ride avoid unnecessary swerving and sudden braking, consider other vehicles and always give way to pedestrians.

Do Attend An E-Scooter Safety Event

Check out an e-scooter safety event this December to earn free credits for your festive rides. Throughout December Neuron Mobility has 'Safety Santas' at their Festive Scootsafe events to spread the word on safe e-scooter riding. And if you can’t get to an in-person event visit their online riding school ScootSafe Academy, to brush up on the rules with interactive quizzes, videos, games and earn free credits.

