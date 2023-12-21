Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
AKL Football 24 Appoint Steve Corica As Men’s Head Coach Of New A-Leagues Expansion Club

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: AKL Football

Thursday 21 December: AKL Football 24’s appointment of Steve Corica as the inaugural Men’s Head Coach for the 2024/25 Isuzu UTE A-League Men season is another key milestone in the foundation of the club. Corica will work alongside Terry McFlynn, Director of Football, on the recruitment of the men’s playing squad and style of football.

Corica, has plenty of experience working with a start-up club, having been involved with Sydney FC from its inception. He went on to make 106 appearances for the Sky Blues and scored 23 goals, between 2005 and 2010.

An attacking midfielder, Corica became the first national youth player to represent Australia at all age levels (U17 – U23) and went on to make 32 appearances for the Socceroos, scoring 5 goals, between 1993 and 2006.

Post-retirement, Corica remained at Sydney FC, trained for his AFC Pro License, and worked his way up through the ranks from Youth team coach in 2010, to Assistant coach under Graham Arnold from 2011 to 2018, and took over the Head Coach role in 2018 until 2023.

Corica has achieved success throughout his A-League career, both on the pitch and alongside it. As a player, Corica won two A-League Championships (2006 & 2010) and one A-League Premiership (2010), and as a Head Coach, he won back-to-back A-League Championships (2019 & 2020), one A-League Premiership (2020), and one Australia Cup (2023).

AKL Football 24 owner, Bill Foley:

“Steve is a proven winner, both as a player, as a Head Coach, and he plays an attractive style of football. His philosophy is aligned with what we want to achieve at the club, to be successful and to entertain the fans.

“He is passionate about developing young players to succeed in the A-League and we are confident his appointment will attract some of the best talent from around New Zealand. The next step is to start our player recruitment in the January transfer window.”

AKL Football 24 Head Coach, Steve Corica:

“I am really excited about joining the new Auckland A-League club. It has all the ingredients needed to succeed, both on the pitch and in the community. We want to build a club that is known for its attacking and entertaining style of football and Aucklanders are proud to call their own.

“Bill Foley is passionate about creating pathways for young talented kiwis to firstly succeed in the A-League and then go overseas with the other clubs in the group. It’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved.”

