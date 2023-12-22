Kiwi Team Named For Oceania Women’s Cup Bid

DECEMBER 22, 2023: It will be time to step up and be counted when the top women’s motocross stars from Downunder head into a tough competition at the 2024 Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville next month.

The New Year is almost upon us and the first few weeks of 2024 will seem to fly by as elite female motocross riders from both Australia and New Zealand prepare to face off at the inaugural FIM Oceania Women's Cup, being run as an integral part of the iconic Woodville event on the weekend of January 27-28.

Motorcycling New Zealand is thrilled to this week announce the six-rider Fox New Zealand Women’s Motocross Team that will go head-to-head with the best half dozen from Australia in just over five weeks’ time.

With sponsorship from Fox Racing New Zealand, as the team’s naming rights sponsor, along with support from Un4Seen decals, the “Kiwi Queens” will comprise Raetihi’s Karaitiana Horne, Opunake’s Taylar Rampton, Morrinsville’s Breanna Rodgers, Palmerston North’s Hannah Powell, Waipukurau’s Aimee Thomsen and Rotorua’s Melissa Patterson.

The reserve rider for Team New Zealand is Maungaturoto’s Meg Patton.

Unfortunately for the Kiwi effort, Otago’s four-time and current women’s motocross world champion Courtney Duncan is unable to compete in the FIM Oceania Women's Cup.

On the injured list and therefore also unable to compete are Motueka’s former British women’s motocross champion Roma Edwards and Hamilton’s former New Zealand No.1 Aime Roberts.

Duncan will, however, be attending the event at Woodville as a mentor to the team.

MNZ Women's Commissioner Sandra Perry said she was delighted that the inaugural FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup will take place at Woodville on Sunday, January 28.

“Our sport is definitely encouraging women and girls by providing top class events for them to compete in,” she said.

New Zealand team manager Ray Broad said: “We are excited about addition of the 'FIM Oceania Women's Cup' at the NZ Grand Prix at Woodville. Australia is bringing six of their best riders to compete against our Kiwi Girls.

“MNZ has selected a team with youth and experience and thrilled to take on the Aussies at Woodville," said Broad. "There were a large number of applications to be part of the team and we are delighted with the depth of talent that is growing in New Zealand.

“With the annual Motocross of Nations (often referred to as the ‘Olympic Games of motocross’) being male dominated, this event gives our women riders the opportunity to represent their country and also to race at this high level at home.

“MNZ and FIM Oceania congratulate the selected riders competing in the FIM Oceania Women's Cup,” said Broad.

“A massive thank you to Fox New Zealand, with the kitting out of the team and Un4Seen Decals. Their support has been fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Australia has multi-time national champion Charli Cannon to spearhead their FIM Oceania Women's Cup campaign.

She will be joined by fellow Aussie stars Emma Milesevic, Madison Brown, Taylor Thompson, Tayla McCutcheon and Madi Healey.

The FIM Oceania Women's Cup would be a reciprocal arrangement, with Australia set to host it in 2025.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held over three races of 12 minutes each, plus one lap, which will be incorporated into the Woodville Grand Prix senior women’s races.

The team that has the lowest score will be declared the winner – one point for first, two points for second, etc – the same scoring format used in the Motocross of Nations.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup has been established to highlight the quality and skills of women’s motocross in the Oceania region.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

