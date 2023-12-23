Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Horsepower And Speed On Show At Wanganui Over The Christmas Break

Saturday, 23 December 2023, 4:46 pm
Press Release: NZ Jetsprint Association

The NZ Jetsprint Championships will be on track at Wanganui on Wednesday December 27. The Shelter View track on the farm of Julia and Richard Murray has been the scene of some incredibly close competition over the years and is sure to draw a large spectator crowd. The event is run a day after the annual Wanganui Motorcycle street race with many spectators staying on to enjoy the high horsepower Jetsprint boats

In the Building King Superboats, where there are no limits on technology or horsepower, Current 1NZ and Wanganui locals Rob and Ange Coley will be hoping for a better result after failing to make the Top 3 at Round 1. Reuben Hoeksema/Jacob Wood were the top qualifiers at Round 1 but engine issues in their turbocharged 6 cylinder Toyota Engine robbed them of a win, but with those issues behind them they will be hard to beat. But both drivers will have to contend with Round 1 winners Sam Newdick/Shama Putaranui, who drove faultlessly.

There will be a lot of interest in the MTW LS Class as young American driver River Rogers and Cole Keatts attempt to make it 2 wins in a row over 1NZ John Verry and Declan O'Brien. In one of the closest finishes at Round 1 Verry missed the win by a few hundredths of a second after a rare mistake at the tight hairpin. Rogers presence in the Championship has seen renewed interest in the Sport from American viewers, who have been taking advantage of the free livestream coverage at https://jetsprint.co.nz/live-stream/

Sprintec Boats Group A is always close and locals Ross Travers & Amanda Kittow (Radioactive) will be sure to have the rotation correct at Wanganui - it had been 6 years since they had a rotational error so was unexpected at Featherston. Expect a good show from them. 1NZ Ollie Silverton & Jess Sit, PSP Racing - aiming for two from two.

MTW Group B saw the Venom team of Kris Rasmussen and Holly Sutherland were back on the top step at Round 1. Current 1NZ Sam Gray and Mike Allen will be pushing hard to reverse the tables.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Jetsprint Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 