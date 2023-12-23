Horsepower And Speed On Show At Wanganui Over The Christmas Break

The NZ Jetsprint Championships will be on track at Wanganui on Wednesday December 27. The Shelter View track on the farm of Julia and Richard Murray has been the scene of some incredibly close competition over the years and is sure to draw a large spectator crowd. The event is run a day after the annual Wanganui Motorcycle street race with many spectators staying on to enjoy the high horsepower Jetsprint boats

In the Building King Superboats, where there are no limits on technology or horsepower, Current 1NZ and Wanganui locals Rob and Ange Coley will be hoping for a better result after failing to make the Top 3 at Round 1. Reuben Hoeksema/Jacob Wood were the top qualifiers at Round 1 but engine issues in their turbocharged 6 cylinder Toyota Engine robbed them of a win, but with those issues behind them they will be hard to beat. But both drivers will have to contend with Round 1 winners Sam Newdick/Shama Putaranui, who drove faultlessly.

There will be a lot of interest in the MTW LS Class as young American driver River Rogers and Cole Keatts attempt to make it 2 wins in a row over 1NZ John Verry and Declan O'Brien. In one of the closest finishes at Round 1 Verry missed the win by a few hundredths of a second after a rare mistake at the tight hairpin. Rogers presence in the Championship has seen renewed interest in the Sport from American viewers, who have been taking advantage of the free livestream coverage at https://jetsprint.co.nz/live-stream/

Sprintec Boats Group A is always close and locals Ross Travers & Amanda Kittow (Radioactive) will be sure to have the rotation correct at Wanganui - it had been 6 years since they had a rotational error so was unexpected at Featherston. Expect a good show from them. 1NZ Ollie Silverton & Jess Sit, PSP Racing - aiming for two from two.

MTW Group B saw the Venom team of Kris Rasmussen and Holly Sutherland were back on the top step at Round 1. Current 1NZ Sam Gray and Mike Allen will be pushing hard to reverse the tables.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

