Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Superbike Championships Set To Resume In Canterbury

Wednesday, 3 January 2024, 7:42 am
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

The Christmas rush is over and so now the New Year’s rush can begin and it all starts in Canterbury this coming weekend.

The first two rounds of six in the 2023-24 New Zealand Superbike Championships (NZSBK) were run in early December and, after a short hiatus over the festive period, the series is set to resume with round three at Euromarque Motorsport Park (Ruapuna), on the outskirts of Christchurch, this Saturday and Sunday.

The PTS Logistics-sponsored NZSBK series has again this season been run in conjunction with the Suzuki International Series, with the first two rounds of both competitions recognised as rounds one and two of the two parallel-but-separate contests.

However, with the Suzuki International Series phase of the 2023-24 season in the North Island now completed, it’s time for the riders to head south and refocus on the championships, with rounds three, four and five in the South Island – at Christchurch, Timaru and Invercargill respectively – before the series then travels north again to wrap up with round six at Hampton Downs, near Huntly, in March.

Round five, at Invercargill’s Teretonga race circuit, is included as an integral part of the annual 2024 Burt Munro Challenge bike festival week.

Motorcycling New Zealand road-race commissioner Andy Skelton and NZSBK series co-ordinator SJ Cavell have both been looking forward to the series resumption this weekend, with salvos fired earlier in the series already hinting at where the various titles may be headed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Skelton explained that points from five of the six rounds will be counted in 2023-24, with riders able to discard their worst round score, allowing teams and individuals to manage their budgets and choose which rounds they wish to attend and which one they might choose to skip.

Probably not surprisingly, Christchurch riders will be out in force this weekend, keen to make the most of any perceived home track advantage.

Father, mother and son trio Dennis, Angela and Hunter Charlett will each be waving the Canterbury flag at Ruapuna, the threesome competing separately, in the Supersport 300, 250 Production and Supersport 150 classes respectively.

Hunter Charlett is the defending champion in the Supersport 150 class.

Also from Christchurch are superbike class frontrunners Dale Finch and Alastair Hoogenboezem – both men former national road-racing champions – although this premier class is currently led by Whakatane’s multi-time former champion Tony Rees, with his defending champion son Mitch Rees in second position in the standings after the first two rounds.

However, it will be worth watching out for visiting Australian Ant West, who was absent from round one but won the Superbike class overall at round two.

Invercargill international Cormac Buchanan comfortably leads the Supersport 600 class after two rounds, and he will arrive in Christchurch in a confident mood, although Upper Hutt’s Rogan Chandler and Hamilton’s Jesse Stroud may challenge him this weekend.

This season's main sponsor is PTS Logistics, who are transporting airbags to Ruapuna, Timaru and Teretonga, while other partners for the championship are Coregas (nationwide industrial gas supplier) and Race Supplies (Motorcycle race parts supplier), with Moto Movers and BRM Dyno also supporting the Pro Twins/Super Twins class and Bartercard is offering prizes for all the dedicated marshals and ‘flaggies’ in the series.

Class leaders after round two are:

Whakatane’s Tony Rees (F1/Superbike class); Invercargill’s Cormac Buchanan (F2/Supersport 600 class); Hamilton’s Jesse Stroud (Supersport 300); Hamilton’s Joseph Stroud (GIXXER 150); Upper Hutt’s Keiran Mair (Supersport 150); Panmure’s Adam Unsworth and Whanganui’s Bryce Rose (F1 Sidecars); Whanganui’s Peter and Lucy Dowman (F2 Sidecars).

DATES FOR 2023-24 NZ MOTORCYCLE ROAD-RACE SEASON:

Suzuki International Series (and first two rounds of the NZSBK):

• Round 1, Taupo, Dec 2nd and 3rd;

• Round 2, Manfeild, Feilding, Dec 9th and 10th;

• Whanganui's Cemetery Circuit, Dec 26th (third and final round of Suzuki International Series, but not part of the championships).

South Island:

• Round 3, Euromarque Motorsport Park (Ruapuna), Christchurch (includes GP title races), Jan 6th and 7th;

• Round 4, Levels International Motor Raceway, near Timaru, Jan 13th and 14th;

• Round 5, Burt Munro Challenge, Teretonga Park Raceway, near Invercargill, Feb 9th, 10th and 11th.

North Island:

• Round 6, Hampton Downs, part of MotoFest (includes TT title races), Mar 2nd and 3rd.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 