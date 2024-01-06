Bowls Nationals Reach Post Section Stage In Christchurch

Champions found in the rain at Bowls Nationals

The 2024 Summerset Bowls National Championships has come to a conclusion for the Men’s Singles, Women’s Pairs and the Open Disability Pairs.

It’s the biggest National Bowls Championships in over a decade, with over 800 individual bowlers descending on the Garden City of Christchurch to contest 6 disciplines from the 2nd to the 9th of January.

The open men’s singles final was won by Aiden Takarua in a dramatic game that finished in fading light, and drizzling rain.

Last years champion, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley was attempting to become the first man in two decades to win the New Zealand Singles title two years in a row, but was denied by Aiden Takarua in a brilliant display of singles play.

The final finished at 7.40pm in stormy conditions at the Burnside Bowling Club, with Aiden eventually defeating Sheldon 21 points to 18 ends.

The Open Women’s Pairs was won by the experienced pair of Jan Shirley and Kelly McKerihen.

They played young guns, Tannith Potgieter and Briar Atkinson in an amazing final which was contested in challenging conditions.

Some key bowls played by Jan Shirley made the difference in a very evenly balanced final.

The Open Disability Pairs champions are John Lavell and Lynda Bennett who defeated Phil Huwyler and Julie O’Connell in the final.

