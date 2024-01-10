Shearing Record Update

Sheep shearer Catherine Mullooly is continuing her relentless run towards smashing a World eight-hours eweshearing record with the possibility she may even do more than the current record for nine hours.

In the first hour after lunch in the record attempt at Nukuhakari Station in coastal King Country she sheared 58, taking her to 291, leaving just 96 in the remaining three hours to break the record of 386 which was set just last Sunday.

She had earlier shorn 116 in the opening run and 117 in the second for a lunchtime tally of 233, both runs being more than any female had shorn in a two-hour run in any adult sheep record attempt.

It is currently forecast that she will even shear more than the current nine-hour record of 452, which has stood for six years and is being challenged by King Country shearer Sacha Bond in Southland on February 9.

The tally-days are consistent with the regular working days in New Zealand woolsheds, the eight-hour day comprising four two-hour runs and the nine-hour day starting with one of two hours followed by four of 1hr 45mins each.

The sheep in today’s record weigh about 60kg each, 4-5kg less than those in last Sunday’s record, but carry slightly more wool at an average just over 3.5kg per sheep.

The third run ends at 2.30pm, with 30 minutes for afternoon tea and then the final blast from 3pm to 5pm.

