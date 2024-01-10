Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shearing Record Update

Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Sheep shearer Catherine Mullooly is continuing her relentless run towards smashing a World eight-hours eweshearing record with the possibility she may even do more than the current record for nine hours.

In the first hour after lunch in the record attempt at Nukuhakari Station in coastal King Country she sheared 58, taking her to 291, leaving just 96 in the remaining three hours to break the record of 386 which was set just last Sunday.

She had earlier shorn 116 in the opening run and 117 in the second for a lunchtime tally of 233, both runs being more than any female had shorn in a two-hour run in any adult sheep record attempt.

It is currently forecast that she will even shear more than the current nine-hour record of 452, which has stood for six years and is being challenged by King Country shearer Sacha Bond in Southland on February 9.

The tally-days are consistent with the regular working days in New Zealand woolsheds, the eight-hour day comprising four two-hour runs and the nine-hour day starting with one of two hours followed by four of 1hr 45mins each.

The sheep in today’s record weigh about 60kg each, 4-5kg less than those in last Sunday’s record, but carry slightly more wool at an average just over 3.5kg per sheep.

The third run ends at 2.30pm, with 30 minutes for afternoon tea and then the final blast from 3pm to 5pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 