Aussie Smith Signs For Part Season In NZ With Mtec Motorsport

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 7:44 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Australian single seater racer Tommy Smith will compete in thje first three rounds of the forthcoming Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand.

Tommy Smith gets his 2024 underway in New Zealand. Picture supplied

Smith competed in the Castrol Toyota Racing Series in 2019 in NZ and has since raced in the Asian Formula 3 Championship, in Australian S5000, in the European Formula Regional Championship and two seasons in GB3 in the United Kingdom.

In 2023 he competed in the European Formula 3 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing and will do so again in 2024. The three rounds of Castrol Toyota FR Oceania with mtec Motorsport will serve him well as he prepares for his second season in the F3 Championship.

“‘I’m super happy to be able to compete in the first few rounds of the CTFROC as preparation for my 2024 FIA F3 Season,” said Smith. “It will benefit the beginning of my season immensely by competing in a racing format and not just testing.

“I’ve known Bruin (Beasley) for a while now and he has a great team that has proven to be competitive.”

Team Principal Beasley is confident too, adding: "Having known Tommy for a while and watched his career progress both nationally and internationally, it's fantastic to work with him and be part of his on-going growth. He's fast , talented and his experience will stand him in good stead."

Although in only its second year as an FIA Formula Regional Championship, the championship has a long history as the Castrol Toyota Racing Series. Twenty three graduates have taken the wheel of F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races in its 18 year history.

The championship boasts more than 3,000 km of testing, practice, qualifying and racing mileage with all drivers competing in identical Tatuus-based Toyota FT60 cars.

The five round Kiwi series will also be the first FIA Formula Regional championship to genuinely use 100% fossil-free fuel.

Smith will get his campaign underway at the Taupo International Motorsport Park over the weekend of January 19-21 and will also race the following two rounds at Manfeild Circuit Chrids Amon and Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA – Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

