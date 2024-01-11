Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ngatoa focused on home win in Australasia’s top single seater championship

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 8:16 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Kaleb Ngatoa will be aiming to win races and fight for the championship in the 2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

 Race winner Kaleb Ngatoa will tackle the full 2024 CTFROC Championship. Picture Bruce Jenkins 

If he does, he’ll become the first Kiwi to win NZ’s premier single seater championship since it became an FIA junior category.

The 2024 championship will be the third time Marton racer Ngatoa has competed but the first time he will have taken part in all rounds and in a full field.

In 2021 the championship was badly affected by the pandemic, which caused it to be cancelled for 2022. In 2023 Kaleb ran again but only in the Grand Prix round – where he won his first race – and podium at the season finale at Taupo.

Ngatoa – who has proved his pace and won in single seaters ranging from Formula First to Australia’s S5000 series - will run with Giles Motorsport for the full campaign and says he has a point to prove.He will be supported by long-tme backers including JH Russell for the campaign.

“I’m lucky enough to have driven the FT60 a few times now,” he said “I enjoy all the tracks we’re racing and I’m really excited to get at it and race some of the best young drivers in the world.

“The Giles team won races last season and they want to win more just as much as I do. I know we both will be working just as hard to have a strong championship campaign and get the ball moving immediately.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“I know i’m going to enjoy this championship. It’s going to be tough but I enjoy good competition and hard racing, pressure is a privilege and I’m grateful to have the opportunity. I’m very focused on building on my win and pace last season. I’m already working hard and close with the team to get this campaign going.

Giles team principal Stephen Giles says Ngatoa shuld be a title challenger. “I'm excited to have Kaleb join Giles Motorsport for the 2024 Championship and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the course of the season,” he explained.

“Last year with very limited mileage, Kaleb came straight into the Championship and showed his talent by winning his first race with us against a very competitive field and we'll be looking to build on that relationship for a chance at winning the title.”

Ngatoa won’t have to wait too long with the season – the second edition as a full FIA Formula Regional championship – getting underway next month at the Taupo International Motorsport Park before the remaining four rounds, with the last round the 68th New Zealand Grand Prix meeting.

2024 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship certified by FIA – Events

19-21 January 2024 - Taupo International Motorsport Park – Historic GP event

26-28 January 2024 - Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

2-4 February 2024 - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

9-11 February 2024 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

16-18 February 2024 - Highlands Motorsport Park – 68th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 