Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Record Smashed In Five Shearers' Big Day Out In Southland

Sunday, 14 January 2024, 8:06 pm
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand

Five shearers new to attempting shearing records and comparatively unknown in the competition World have smashed a World record by 326 lambs in Southland today.

The Forde Winders Shearing crew of Trevor Holland, of New Plymouth, Max Winders, of Colac Bay, Trent Hewes, of Tuakau, Ben Boyle, of Invercargill, and Josef Winders, of Tussock Creek, sheared an new World five-stand eight-hours strongwool lambs record of 3236.

The previous record of 2910 was shorn in a King Country woolshed nine years ago by the Barrowcliffe shearing crew of Ringakaha Paewai,, Willie Hewitson, Aidan Copp, Jock MacDonald and George Parker.

The crew shore four two-hour runs at the Grant brothers’ Campbell’s Block in the Hokonui Hills, west of Gore, starting at 7am and finishing at 5pm, under the watchful eye of six World Sheep Shearing Record Society referees, a board, pen, gear and diet and nutrition crew of more than 50, and more than 100 onlookers packing the woolshed urging the five past the old mark, past 3000 and ultimately Holland in the quest for a personal milestone reached with the last catch – a personal tally of 701 for the day.

Needing a combined average of at least 727.75 per run to break the record, the shearers were always comfortably ahead of the required pace, and tallied 816 in the first run from 7am to 9am, 811 in the second run from 9.30am-11.30am, 809 in the third run from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and 800 in the last from 3pm to 5pm.

The referees, convened by Scots official Andy Rankin, on Saturday oversaw the pre-record wool-weigh in which the nature’s great fibre from 20 sample sheep totalled 23.708kg, an average of 1.1854kg a lamb and safely over the minimum requirement of 0.9kg of wool per lamb.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

It’s estimated over 3.8 tonnes of wool was shorn during the day – more than 20 bales added to the country’s fleece of the great natural fibre.

Organisers paid particular tribute to the farmers for getting the sheep together for what is understood to have been the seventh-biggest tally in an official World record attempt for any number of shearers.

Individual tallies were: Trevor Holland, of New Plymouth (172, 179, 172, 178) 701; Max Winders, of Colac Bay (161, 161, 166, 162) 650; Trent Hewes, of Tuakau (164, 161, 167, 159) 651; Ben Boyle, of Invercargill (168, 159, 153, 150) 630, Josef Winders, of Tussock Creek (151, 151, 151, 151) 604.

There have now been four successful record attempts in New Zealand this summer, next-up that of the Sutton Shearing crew of Hemi Braddick, Ray Kinsman, and Flynn Harvey on the three-stand 8-hours lambs record of 1611 at Pohuetai Station, 516 Otope Road, Dannevirke, on Friday.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Shearing Sports New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 