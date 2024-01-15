Little River Music Festival Revived For Community Fundraiser

Some of Christchurch’s top artists will feature in the Little River Music Festival in February 2024 to help raise funds for a community sports facility.

The Little River Music Festival has been revised after a hiatus of ten years and will feature well known artists including the Jordan Luck Band and Christchurch stalwart Al Park and his band.

The one-day festival on 3 February will be at a property in Little River’s picturesque Western Valley Road, where the natural acoustics of the hill-lined valley will add to the day’s sound experience.

The Little River Jiu Jitsu club is organising the festival to raise funds for the renovation of a community building, known as “The Recycling Shed,” so it can be used by various community groups for Martial Arts, Yoga, Pilates and Gymnastics.

Spokesperson Mario Downes says Little River Jiu Jitsu has been training adults and children in martial arts for more than 10 years.

“The club has struggled to raise funds for the renovation project, and it was local musical celebrity Jordan Luck, former lead singer and songwriter of the New Zealand rock band The Exponents, who suggested the music festival be revised,” Mario said. “Jordan has been instrumental in getting this fundraiser off the ground, calling in fellow musicians and sound experts White Audio to volunteer their time”

The festival will be a family-friendly event set on a beautiful farm in little river with plenty of food, beverages, and children’s activities available on the day. Bring your camp chair, picnic blanket and be ready to enjoy a great day out only 45 minutes from Christchurch.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The event website is festival.littleriver.co.nz.

Tickets are available via the website and at Cosmic Ticketing.

ARTISTS

The Jordan Luck Band

Little River resident Jordan Luck is the former lead singer and songwriter of the New Zealand rock band The Exponents. At the 2007 APRA Silver Scroll Awards on 18 September, Luck was named as the first inductee to the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame. He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music in the 2012 Queen's Birthday and Diamond Jubilee Honours.

Al Park and his band

Al Park has been at the heart of music in Christchurch for decades and is well known from Louie and the Hotsticks. Music has always driven Al’s pursuits one way or another, whether entrepreneurial, performance orientated, mentoring or simply his choice of friends and associates.

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters

One of Christchurch’s most exciting alternative rock’n’roll bands. Since their first album back in 2018, ‘All Dat Love’, the quartet have steadily grown their fanbase and developed their sound.

The Western Valley Road Band

A recently formed Little River-based four-piece pop/rock/folk/soul/jazz band of late developers with their own songs.

Patients

A Christchurch based four-piece alternative pop and rock & roll band with elements of psychedelic, punk and shoe-gaze.

The Late Starters

The Late Starters is a Christchurch Band who formed in 2019 and are forging a growing reputation for their live performances with a style best described as new kiwi, old school music.

© Scoop Media

