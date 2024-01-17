ZAFAA24 Finalists Announced

The Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards (ZAFAA) return to the Ashburton Art Gallery for the eighth year. With 85 entries the judges had a tough decision in selecting the finalists. Of 60 finalists, 34 artists qualify for the Premier Award and 26 are eligible for the Young Generation Award for female artists between the ages of 16-20.

ZAFAA seeks to raise the status of female visual artists and to acknowledge the contribution women make to the greater art discourse. The award is aligned with the values of Zonta International, which exists to advance the status of woman worldwide through service and advocacy.

Once again, a high caliber of artworks has been submitted for consideration in the Awards and work is underway to bring this fantastic exhibition to fruition next month.

Judges for the 2024 awards are:

· Paerau Corneal, a senior practicing artist.

· Ruth Watson, Senior Lecturer in Fine Arts at Elam Te Waka Tūhura.

· Hope Wilson, Curator Art, Hocken Collections Uare Taoka o Hākena, University of Otago.

The Zonta Ashburton Female Art Awards Finalists for 2024 are:

Coral Broughton, Sarah Brown, Kara Burrowes, Kate Cairns, Amy Couling, Wonhee Deuart, Lucy Dolan, Virginia Ferguson, Polly Gilroy, Katie Hayles, Anna Heasley, Kim Hennessy, Ella Hickford, Mikyung Jang, Ina Johann, Vicki Mangan, Kathryn McCully, Suzanne Joy McDonnell, Sandra McLintock, Estefania Mondaca, Allette Ockhuysen, Lisa Patterson, Marie Porter, Hazel Rae, Hope River, Cheriene Singer, Elfi Spiewack, Rebecca Stewart, Gemma Syme, Madeleine Thompson, Rachel Thornton, S Van Tuinen, Susan Waterson, Jenny Wilson.

Finalists for the Young Generation Award are:

Heilee Amondo, Anzu Burgess, Ella Clark-Powell, Monique Ellis, Elodie Gordon, Scarlett Griffin Munn, Madeline Hann, Maiah Henderson, Mana Hiramoto, Claire Langlands, Zelle Logan, Estella Loughlin, Emma Marshall, Darcy McCully, Roslyn McLean, Malia McLellan, Amy McMillan, Aya Nichols, Emma Nicholson, Keisha Power, Lily Reeves, Jorja Shadbolt, Ayanna Swann, Nao Tsuchida, Jenny Wang, Elise Waterson.

The award winners will be announced at the exhibition opening on Friday, 01 March at 7pm at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum. Coinciding with the awards ceremony is the opening of a solo exhibition by Jo Burzynska, the Premier Award winner for ZAFAA24.

As with other years, in addition to the main awards, a People’s Choice Award will be open to visitors to vote for their favourite work throughout the duration of the exhibition and will be awarded at its conclusion.

A generous grant from NZ Creative Communities has enabled the creation of a free catalogue which will include details on all the finalists, along with judges’ and sponsors’ profiles. ZAFAA24 is proudly supported by Zonta Club of Ashburton, CNZ Creative Communities Grant, Barker's Foodstore & Eatery, Forsyth Barr, ANZ Bank, Bushey Park Trust, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, Straight 8 Estate Wines, Scorpio Books, Samantha Rose Flowers, Kate Murney, Terrace Croft, Cates Grain and Seed, and Rosebank Lifecare.

Exhibition Details:

ZAFAA24

Opening | 01 March | 7pm

Exhibition | 02 March – 14 April 2024

Jo Burzynska, Scents Take up the Ringing

Opening | 01 March | 7pm

Exhibition | 02 March – 21 April 2024

Gallery Hours:

Open Daily 10am – 4pm

Wednesday 10am – 7pm

