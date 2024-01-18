A Place Where Memory Comes Alive And History Repeats

This Room is an Island

An Immersive Performance Experience By Yin-Chi Lee & Collaborators

Forget simplified narratives. In this journey through time, bear witness to a Taiwanese perspective on legacies of colonialism (1930-1995). This immersive experience uses dance, theatre, and visual art to unravel the complexity of living on an island, both literal and metaphorical.

In This Room is an Island, audiences are guided by ‘Officers’ to participate in movements, interact with digital installations, and become part of the narrative. This reimagining of historical events takes you on a journey through Taiwan’s past that will move and astonish. Discover what it means to simultaneously belong and become displaced.

After its 2022 season, reviews raved over the unique form and transportative experience.

Now, This Room is an Island evolves into a fully interactive and inhabitable world at Te Pou Theatre in Henderson this February.

The visionary behind This Room is an Island, Yin-Chi Lee, is an award-winning wushu artist and has stunt-doubled in major international productions. Beyond this, Lee is one of Aotearoa’s most exciting emerging choreographers with a distinct movement vocabulary informed by her PhD research, multidisciplinary dance background, and lived experiences.

The space is defined in all dimensions with virtual architecture by Darryl Chin & Kyung Ho Min, sound design by Jefferson Chen (Goodspace), set design by Eleanor Fletcher, and lighting design by Sean Curham.

An ensemble of performers bring the world to life, including collaborators: Emma Broad (Ngāi Tahu) (Our Jurisdiction, Bloom), Lara Chuo (Shortland Street), Deborah Fletcher (Our Jurisdiction), Evie Logan (Strasbourg 1518, Our Jurisdiction), Lulu Qiu (Our Jurisdiction, The Horizon Is Ever Present), Woody Sabanhdit (STRUCTURE), and Zoe White (The Judas Sheep, To Us With Love).

Funded by Creative NZ, Foundation North, and Creative Henderson/Massey.

This Room is an Island plays

2 - 4 February, 2024 at 2pm & 6:30pm.

Te Pou Theatre, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson.

Book at https://www.tepoutheatre.nz/this-room-is-an-island/

Tickets from $10. Limited non-participatory tickets available.

Free parking on site.

