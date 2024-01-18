Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Place Where Memory Comes Alive And History Repeats

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

This Room is an Island

An Immersive Performance Experience By Yin-Chi Lee & Collaborators

Forget simplified narratives. In this journey through time, bear witness to a Taiwanese perspective on legacies of colonialism (1930-1995). This immersive experience uses dance, theatre, and visual art to unravel the complexity of living on an island, both literal and metaphorical.

In This Room is an Island, audiences are guided by ‘Officers’ to participate in movements, interact with digital installations, and become part of the narrative. This reimagining of historical events takes you on a journey through Taiwan’s past that will move and astonish. Discover what it means to simultaneously belong and become displaced.

After its 2022 season, reviews raved over the unique form and transportative experience.

Now, This Room is an Island evolves into a fully interactive and inhabitable world at Te Pou Theatre in Henderson this February.

The visionary behind This Room is an Island, Yin-Chi Lee, is an award-winning wushu artist and has stunt-doubled in major international productions. Beyond this, Lee is one of Aotearoa’s most exciting emerging choreographers with a distinct movement vocabulary informed by her PhD research, multidisciplinary dance background, and lived experiences.

The space is defined in all dimensions with virtual architecture by Darryl Chin & Kyung Ho Min, sound design by Jefferson Chen (Goodspace), set design by Eleanor Fletcher, and lighting design by Sean Curham.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

An ensemble of performers bring the world to life, including collaborators: Emma Broad (Ngāi Tahu) (Our Jurisdiction, Bloom), Lara Chuo (Shortland Street), Deborah Fletcher (Our Jurisdiction), Evie Logan (Strasbourg 1518, Our Jurisdiction), Lulu Qiu (Our Jurisdiction, The Horizon Is Ever Present), Woody Sabanhdit (STRUCTURE), and Zoe White (The Judas Sheep, To Us With Love).

Funded by Creative NZ, Foundation North, and Creative Henderson/Massey.

This Room is an Island plays

2 - 4 February, 2024 at 2pm & 6:30pm.

Te Pou Theatre, 2 Mt Lebanon Lane, Henderson.

Book at https://www.tepoutheatre.nz/this-room-is-an-island/

Tickets from $10. Limited non-participatory tickets available.

Free parking on site.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 