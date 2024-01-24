Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
GR86 Test Confirmed For Mazda Racing Series Prize Pool

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Toyota Racing

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand have teamed up with one of the country’s most popular domestic racing series to open motorsport’s doorway of opportunity to one younger – and older – driver this coming season.

An official GR86 test awaits Mazda’s top guns. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

The top driver under 25 and the top master class driver in the RX-8 based Mazda Racing Series will both secure tests in the new Toyota GR86 Championship test car.

Both series have similar philosophies of having one set of technical rules designed to promote close and entertaining racing and both have packed grids for the forthcoming motorsport season.

“It’s really a partnership by two like-minded racing categories designed to create opportunities and a stepping-stone for our best drivers,” said Mazda Racing Series President Steve Spear.

“We think it will work well because the times are close between the two categories. One of course is a club series and one a significant regional championship that attracts international drivers these days so it’s great for our drivers in Mazda to have the opportunity to try the GR86 out.”

Toyota 86 Championship Category Manager Amanda Tollemache says it’s likely to be a popular prize given how busy both the Toyota and Mazda competitions will be this season.

“For this season we are full of course, but we still get regular enquiries from drivers who are looking for a championship where driver skill is the deciding factor,” she explained. “We see the Mazda series as a like-minded racing category where the cars are well-matched and the racing equally as competitive.

“There is no reason why a driver with the Toyota 86 Championship in mind should not prepare for that with a campaign in the Mazda Racing Series so we expect it to be a strong partnership moving forward and a popular long-term prize option for the Mazda Racing Series.”

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Championship

Round 1 – November 17-19 – Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 2 – January 26-28 – Manfeild - Circuit Chris Amon

Round 3 – February 9-11 – Euromarque Motorsport Park

Round 4 – February 16-18 – Highlands Motorsport Park – NZ Grand Prix

Round 5 – March 15-17 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

Round 6 – April 19-21 – Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

© Scoop Media

Find more from Toyota Racing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
