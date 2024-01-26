Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bridge Grandmaster Offers Winning Strategy for Attracting New Players to Bridge Clubs Around the World

Friday, 26 January 2024, 7:34 pm
Press Release: Webprecision

Bridge clubs around the world are facing a common challenge - how to attract new players to the game. Despite the millions of people who love playing the game of Bridge, filling those tables can often feel like going 1 away in a grand slam. But fear not, as Bridge Grandmaster and founder of Webprecision, Steve Baron, has a winning hand to offer - ditch the dated website and embrace the power of digital.

With over 15 years of experience in the game of Bridge, Steve Baron understands the struggles that Bridge clubs face in attracting new players. As a Grandmaster, he has seen the game evolve and adapt to the changing times. And now, he is bringing his expertise to Bridge clubs around the world through his company, Webprecision.

According to Baron, the key to attracting new players lies in embracing the power of digital. In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is crucial for any business, including Bridge clubs. However, many Bridge clubs still rely on outdated websites that do not effectively showcase the game or attract new players. This is where Webprecision comes in, offering modern and user-friendly websites specifically designed for Bridge clubs.

Baron's company also offers digital marketing services to help bridge clubs reach a wider audience and attract new players. With search engine optimization, Webprecision has the tools and expertise to help Bridge clubs thrive in the digital world.

With Steve Baron's winning strategy, Bridge clubs can now confidently tackle the challenge of attracting new players. By embracing the power of digital, Bridge clubs can not only fill those tables but also introduce the game to a whole new generation of players. So, if you're a Bridge club looking to grow and expand, it's time to ditch the dated website and embrace the digital world with Webprecision.

Contact:

Steve Baron

321 Botanical Road, West End, Palmerston North, NZ

office@webprecision.nz

021 165 1882

https://webprecision.nz/

https://webprecision.nz/nz-bridge/

