Celebrity Trevor Island : Taskmaster Meets A&P Show In This Gameshow Extravaganza

Celebrity Trevor Island is Aotearoa’s newest, funniest, and farmiest gameshow coming to Te Whanganui-a-Tara for this year’s New Zealand Fringe Festival. Brought to you by the company behind the cult-classic MILK series and award-winning hit RATKING, it’s an event you don’t want to miss this Fringe!

Trevor and his farmhand having been working together for years, but Trev is sick of them! They never do things the way that Trev wants them done, and their blooming positive attitude makes Trev nauseous.

So, Trev is holding open try-outs to replace them, and a cracking team of improvisors are here to try their hand at farm-handing – but things aren’t quite as they seem on Trev’s farm. Sheep are whip-smart and deadly, cows need thorough seduction before you can milk them, and someone needs to do something about the possums. Celebrity Trevor Island is the show where Taskmaster and the A&P show collide!

Lead by some of Pōneke’s hottest emerging talent, Jeremy Hunt (Ted Talks Crimes, The Adventures of Tahi and Kōwhai, RATKING) hosts the show as Trevor. He is supported by Wellington Theatre Award finalist Anna Barker (Importance of Being Earnest, Long Ride Home, RATKING) as his trustee farmhand.

As well as its core team, Celebrity Trevor Island pulls artists together from across the Fringe for four nights of chaotic bliss!

Director, Mia Oudes (Midnight Confessions, The Ghost in My Bedroom) said the show has fun at its core. “It’s fun to watch, it’s been fun to make. I know the audience will have a great time” she said.

“I’m so excited to meet all of the performers and to provide a platform for artists to come together from across different disciplines and career stages” said show producer Austin Harrison. With 4 guest performers every night, audiences can expect a unique blend of talent on show as well as a taster of what is to come in the rest of Fringe.

Celebrity Trevor Island runs February 21-24, 9pm at Te Auaha as a part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival. The show is made possible thanks to support from Creative New Zealand, Wellington City Council, NZ Fringe and Ruff as Gutz Charitable Trust.

