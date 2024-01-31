Pōneke Welcomes Two Major Events Embracing Diversity In The Capital

Two major events are coming to Pōneke next week with Te Rā o Waitangi and Wellington Pasifika Festival providing free whānau-friendly entertainment and activities for all.

Both will be at Waitangi Park, with Te Rā o Waitangi commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Aotearoa New Zealand’s national day on Tuesday 6 February, and Wellington Pasifika Festival celebrating the sights, sounds and flavours of the Pacific on Saturday 10 February.

Te Rā o Waitangi will see a great line-up of tangata whenua Māori and tangata te tiriti treaty partner performers on stage with MC Tanea Heke, activities by The Hits radio station team, a Kids Zone, multi-cultural food stalls and trucks, and a fundraiser hāngi from midday – but get in quick, these always sell out fast!

In addition to the performances, the public is invited to view the live painting of a newly commissioned artwork, a collaboration by tangata whenua artist Keri-Mei Zagrobelna (Te Āti Awa/Whānau-ā-Apanui) and tangata tiriti artist Tina Rae Carter (Scottish, Celtic, Nordic, Anglo-Saxon, NZ European).

The Wellington Pasifika festival celebrates our unique Pacific communities. From art and language to performance and food – the Wellington Pasifika Festival is all about acknowledging the richness of our Pacific cultures.

The festival will open with a blessing followed by stage performances from various Pacific Island groups.

There will be food stalls, a Kids Zone, MAI FM on-site activities, and the popular Pasifika Cuisine Cook-Off competition with food stalls submitting their best dish for judging by a celebrity panel including Pastor Joe Serevi, Dame Winnie Laban and rugby legend Ayesha Leti-I'iga.

The Wellington Pasifika Festival theme this year is ‘Homeland’, and subsequent 2025 ‘Journey’ and 2026 ‘Arrival’ themes will be represented with a newly commissioned Pasifika artwork – a stone sculpture – that will be transformed and developed across three festivals. This year’s artist is Leo Semau.

Kotahi is also back again for Waitangi Day. This popular free music festival has been hosted by the Kahurangi School and Kahurangi Friends for the Strathmore community since 2014.

The event opens with their Kapa Haka group (entire school) performing, followed by a great line-up of performers including Bret McKenzie, Mara TK, Sam Manzanza’s Afro beat, the City of Wellington Pipe Band, and Wellington Batucada.

Entry is by koha, and entertainment and food are low cost or free, with gates opening at 1.45pm.

Events

Te Rā o Waitangi 2024

Āhea | When 12pm - 6pm, Tuesday 6 February

Ki hea | Where Waitangi Park, Wellington Waterfront

Te utu | Cost Free

wellington.govt.nz/waitangi

Kotahi Music Festival

Āhea | When 2pm - 6pm, Tuesday 6 February

Ki hea | Where Kahurangi School, 43 Strathmore Avenue

Te utu | Cost Koha

kotahimusic.co.nz

Wellington Pasifika Festival 2024

Āhea | When 12pm–6pm, Saturday 10 February

Ki hea | Where Waitangi Park, Wellington Waterfront

Te utu | Cost Free

wellington.govt.nz/pasifika

