Screenrights Cultural Fund Opens For Applications

* INCREASED FUNDING POOL THIS YEAR *

* 2024'S FUNDING FOCUS: BIG ISSUES: CREATIVE SOLUTIONS *



Screenrights is pleased to announce that it is increasing its annual Cultural Fund grant pool to $300,000 for 2024, as it opens for applications today. The Fund supports projects that foster the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand and seeks initiatives that respond to the annual focus of Big Issues: Creative Solutions.

“There’s the old maxim that you can’t keep doing the same old things and expect a different outcome, so Screenrights’ Cultural Fund invites creative solutions to the challenges and opportunities faced by the education and screen sectors,” says Chair of the Cultural Fund Committee, Rachel Antony. “Whether it’s issues around AI, sustainability, or access and inclusion, for example, it’s terrific that the Screenrights membership is able to support some of the innovative problem solving we know our communities are continually exploring.”

Screenrights will continue its application support for those less experienced in funding submissions through free expert advice, with the aim of reducing barriers to entry and increasing the diversity of funded initiatives. Through the support process, applicants can draw on external assistance provided by Screenrights to help shape their submissions and optimise their chances of receiving funding.

The Fund awards up to $50,000 per initiative with a total funding pool of $300,000 available this year, increased from $250K in previous years.

2024 applications will close on Wednesday 10 April, at 7pm NZT. The guidelines and application form are now available at www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund.

SCREENRIGHTS CULTURAL FUND

Previous recipients: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund/funded-projects

Further information: www.screenrights.org/cultural-fund

Enquiries: culturalfund@screenrights.org

