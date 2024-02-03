NZ Sporting History Could Be Made This Weekend

New Zealand sporting history could be made this weekend with two Kiwis placed in the top three of the 2023/2024 Nutri-Grain IronMan and IronWoman Series heading in to the final rounds.

Rounds Five and Six will be held this weekend at Kurrawa Beach in Queensland, Australia.

Olivia Corrin is currently sitting in second place in the Overall IronWoman. She’s racing for Gold Coast’s Northcliffe Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) but is originally from Gisborne’s Midway SLSC.

Joe Collins is currently in third place in the Overall IronMan. He’s racing for Gold Coast’s Northcliffe SLSC but is originally from New Plymouth’s Fitzroy SLSC. Joe placed third in both the 2022/2021 and 2022/2023 IronMen.

If Olivia or Joe is crowned the Overall IronWoman or IronMan, they will become the first New Zealanders to do so.

Details for the Round Five and Six are as follows:

Nutri-Grain Series Round Five:

Time and Date: 3 February, 2pm (NZDT)

Watch: Live on Sky Sport NZ

Format: The Specialist

The Specialist is four separate four to five minute races, one for each discipline of swim, board, ski, and run. At the conclusion of the four separate races, the final IronMan/IronWoman race will be conducted with a staggered start commencing from the finish arch. The athlete ranked first after the four Specialist races will start on ‘GO’ with the remaining athletes then undertaking a handicap start in sequential order in accordance to their ranking.

Nutri-Grain Series Round Six:

Time and Date: 4 February, 2pm (NZDT)

Watch: Live on Sky Sport NZ

Format: Survival

Survival is three separate, 12 minute long Iron races starting with 20 competitors, with the last six finishers in each race eliminated, until eight are left in the final race. There is a three minute countdown between each race.

Race One – Swim, Ski, Board

Race Two – Ski, Board, Swim

Race Three – Board, Swim, Ski

