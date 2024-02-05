Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Luxury Hotel Eichardt’s To Support New Zealand Open

Monday, 5 February 2024, 7:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport are delighted to announce that leading boutique hotel, Eichardt’s, have joined the family of tournament sponsors ahead of the 103rd edition of the country’s premier golfing event.

Eichardt's, based in central Queenstown, is one of New Zealand's world leading boutique hotels and is renowned for its collection of luxuriously appointed designer suites and apartments overlooking Lake Wakatipu.

New Zealand Open Partnership Manager, Michael Goldstein says that the partnership with Eichardt’s and the Imperium Collection is an important one for the tournament.

“We are really happy to have the team at Eichardt’s as part of the New Zealand Open sponsorship family. Since 1861, Eichardt’s has been a Queenstown icon and their luxurious offering is second to none in the region” said Goldstein.

Vicki Onions, Eichardt’s Executive Director is proud to sponsor the New Zealand Open as the tournament showcases not only the regions incredible golf courses to the world but also the wider tourism industry benefits from the global exposure.

“We are honoured to be continuing our partnership with the New Zealand Open. Merging two iconic brands with the incredible backdrop of Queenstown is a collaboration that showcases the best of our beautiful country” said Onions.

“We see the New Zealand Open as a perfect partnership for our luxury marketing strategy and the event is something we are very proud to be associated with. We are excited to continue this partnership in 2024”.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Eichardt’s please visit eichardts.com

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Open on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 