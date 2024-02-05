Luxury Hotel Eichardt’s To Support New Zealand Open

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport are delighted to announce that leading boutique hotel, Eichardt’s, have joined the family of tournament sponsors ahead of the 103rd edition of the country’s premier golfing event.

Eichardt's, based in central Queenstown, is one of New Zealand's world leading boutique hotels and is renowned for its collection of luxuriously appointed designer suites and apartments overlooking Lake Wakatipu.

New Zealand Open Partnership Manager, Michael Goldstein says that the partnership with Eichardt’s and the Imperium Collection is an important one for the tournament.

“We are really happy to have the team at Eichardt’s as part of the New Zealand Open sponsorship family. Since 1861, Eichardt’s has been a Queenstown icon and their luxurious offering is second to none in the region” said Goldstein.

Vicki Onions, Eichardt’s Executive Director is proud to sponsor the New Zealand Open as the tournament showcases not only the regions incredible golf courses to the world but also the wider tourism industry benefits from the global exposure.

“We are honoured to be continuing our partnership with the New Zealand Open. Merging two iconic brands with the incredible backdrop of Queenstown is a collaboration that showcases the best of our beautiful country” said Onions.

“We see the New Zealand Open as a perfect partnership for our luxury marketing strategy and the event is something we are very proud to be associated with. We are excited to continue this partnership in 2024”.

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Eichardt’s please visit eichardts.com

