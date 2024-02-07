Busiest Day On Water For Five Years – Coastguard

It was a picture-perfect Waitangi Day on the water for Kiwis across Aotearoa, according to reports from Coastguard.

Callum Gillespie, CEO of Coastguard, revealed that the final count for Waitangi Day 2024 is anticipated to exceed the organisation's previous busiest day, which was logged on the same date back in 2019.

Coastguard volunteers, particularly in Northland, Auckland, and Bay of Plenty, attended to over 50 incidents, predominantly related to mechanical issues and flat batteries following a day of sun-soaked adventures.

In addition to these incidents, Coastguard received over 3,400 trip reports on Waitangi Day, logged through our Operations Centres, local units, and the free Coastguard App. Notably, a record-breaking 36% of trip reports were made using the Coastguard App, highlighting the convenience of the app so water users can maximise their time and enjoyment out on the water.

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated Coastguard whānau - volunteers and staff - across the motu for their tireless efforts in ensuring everyone's safety and enjoyment on what was our busiest day on the water this summer," said Gillespie.

