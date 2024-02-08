Irish Comedian Graham Linehan To Tour New Zealand With Free Speech Union

Graham Linehan, Irish comedy writer and author will tour New Zealand with the Free Speech Union in March, says Nathan Seiuli, Events and Outreach Manager.

“Linehan will showcase his recent book, Tough Crowd which combines a comedy-writing masterclass with a diary highlighting the challenges of cancellation. Known for his hits Father Ted and The IT Crowd, Linehan brings with him five BAFTAs and a lifetime achievement award. We’re thrilled to host such an industry legend in a series of events in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch between 11th-21st March.

“With first-hand experience of cancel culture and no-platforming, Linehan has a topical, engaging story to share with New Zealand. Humour is a key part of a functioning democracy and doesn’t exist without it. Our tour sparks a much-needed conversation on this important aspect of our culture.

“Linehan’s visit goes beyond book promotion, offering a deep dive into the issue of censorship in today's society. Linehan is a strong advocate for free speech, using his influence to give a voice to those silenced.”

Keep an eye on Facebook (Free Speech Union) and X (@NZFreeSpeech) for updates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

