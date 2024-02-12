Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Foodies Local Guides Announces The Launch Of The Exciting "Street Food Alley" Event – A Culinary Adventure Awaits!

Monday, 12 February 2024, 9:33 am
Press Release: Foodies Local Guides

Foodies Local Guides Announces the Launch of the Exciting "Street Food Alley" Event – A Culinary Adventure Awaits!

[Christchurch] – [March 22 & 23] – Foodies Local Guides, an online platform known for connecting food enthusiasts with local culinary experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest venture, "Street Food Alley". This unique event, sponsored by Christchurch City Council, set to take place March 22 and 23rd, 4pm-10pm each day, invites food lovers from around the city to delve into the vibrant world of street food in one of the most dynamic culinary scenes set up along Oxford Terrace.

"Street Food Alley" is an exciting, vibrant event that showcases a diverse array of local Christchurch street food vendors, offering a taste of authentic, mouth-watering dishes that represent the heart and soul of street food culture. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in a wide range of flavors, from traditional local specialties to innovative fusion creations, all within a fantastic open air space.

"The idea behind 'Street Food Alley' is to celebrate the incredible diversity and creativity found in street food," said Kerry Ford, Founder of Foodies Local Guides. "This event is not just about tasting delicious food; it's about experiencing the stories and traditions behind each dish while celebrating the best street food vendors in Otautahi. We're bringing the best street food vendors together to create a one-of-a-kind culinary journey for Christchurch residents and visitors."

Event highlights include:

Diverse Culinary Offerings: A curated selection of street food vendors, each offering unique and authentic dishes.

Epic Food Festival Vibe: Enjoy music and lights that complement the vibrant atmosphere.

Sustainable Practices: Committed to sustainability, the event features eco-friendly practices and encourages vendors and attendees to minimise their environmental impact.

"Street Food Alley" promises to be an unforgettable experience for all foodies, whether you're a local resident or a traveler seeking to explore the culinary delights of Otautahi’s best vendors. Entry is free. Times and location map can be found at the Foodies website at https://www.foodieslocalguides.com/street-food-alley

For more information about "Street Food Alley" and other Foodies Local Guides events, please visit the website at https://www.foodieslocalguides.com/street-food-alley or on social media at https://www.instagram.com/foodieslocalguides https://www.facebook.com/foodieslocalguidesnz/

Don't miss this chance to embark on a delectable journey through the world of street food!

About Foodies Local Guides

Foodies Local Guides is a leading platform dedicated to connecting food enthusiasts with unique, local culinary experiences. Our mission is to celebrate diverse food cultures and promote local businesses, offering a range of events, tours, and guides that cater to all tastes and preferences.

