Lunar New Year Celebrations At The National Library

Monday, 12 February 2024, 12:26 pm
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival in some parts of the world, will be celebrated with a range of fun, engaging events at the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington on 14 February.

Join Poet Laureate Chris Tse, fellow Chinese New Zealand poets, and food and restaurant historian André Taber for poetry performances, engaging conversation, and some Chinese snacks. The Lunar New Year marks the start of the new lunisolar calendar year and is celebrated by more than two billion people in Asia and throughout the world.

Food is an important part of festivities during this time of year. André and Chris, along with a small group of Chinese New Zealand poets will share their favourite poems which touch on their relationship to Chinese food and traditions.

"If there's something I love more than cooking and eating food, it's talking about it!” says Chris, “Chinese food in Aotearoa has a fascinating history, so I'm really looking forward to the stories and insights that will be shared at this event to celebrate Lunar New Year."

Read more about the event here. The Lunar New Year celebration will also be presented online.

National Library have a great lineup of upcoming events and exhibitions; including public talks dedicated to honouring the influence of women in conservation, and an exhibition featuring photographs from Joseph Divis, showing life in early 20th century New Zealand mining town.

For more information, or to keep an eye out on upcoming events, go to the National Library website.

